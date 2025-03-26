Air Quality Control Systems Market to Reach $217.7 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Environmental Concerns

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing concerns over air pollution and its adverse effects on human health the environment & overall quality of life is further propelling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Quality Control Systems market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The Air Quality Control Systems market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 108.9 billion in 2024 to USD 217.7 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 8.00%.The market growth is driven by increasing efforts to combat air pollution, government-led initiatives, and growing investments in environmental conservation.

Market Growth Factors

Air pollution has become a pressing global concern due to its harmful impact on human health, the environment, and overall quality of life. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and vehicular emissions have significantly contributed to declining air quality, prompting governments worldwide to introduce stricter regulations. Several public and private initiatives are also playing a key role in funding projects to improve air quality and promote the adoption of advanced pollution control systems.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Air Quality Control Systems business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Duconenv

Thermax Limited

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Air Spectrum Environmental Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GE Vernova

Doosan Power Systems India

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ELEX AG

The Asia-Pacific region has been particularly affected by air pollution. In 2022, 24 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were located in this region. Governments in countries like India and China have implemented policies to monitor and improve air quality. For instance, the Government of India mandates real-time air quality data reporting for manufacturing companies to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). These regulations are driving demand for air filtration and purification technologies across industries such as power generation, manufacturing, and transportation.

Shifting Focus Towards Clean Energy and Advanced Technologies

With rising concerns about climate change, governments are encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy sources and eco-friendly industrial processes. In Europe, regulatory frameworks like the Ambient Air Quality Directives and National Emission Reduction Commitments Directive have been implemented to curb emissions. Reports indicate that 70% of these initiatives focus on reducing vehicle emissions, while another 12% target commercial and residential energy sectors, particularly for improving domestic heating solutions.

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for real-time air quality monitoring is also gaining momentum. Innovations in cost-effective and energy-efficient air filtration, scrubbing, and purification systems are further accelerating market growth across both developed and developing regions.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth potential, the AQCS market faces challenges due to the high cost of installation and maintenance. Advanced pollution control systems, such as scrubbers, filters, and carbon capture technologies, require significant investment. The total cost includes not only the purchase of equipment but also ongoing operational expenses, which can be a barrier for small and mid-sized industries. In emerging economies, where companies often operate with limited budgets, adopting these systems can be challenging, leading to slower market penetration in cost-sensitive regions.

Market Segmentation and Future Trends

The AQCS market is categorized into ambient and indoor air quality control systems. In 2024, ambient air control systems held the largest market share due to their extensive use in industries and urban areas to combat pollution from industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust. These systems are crucial for controlling pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulfur dioxide (SO2), which contribute to smog and respiratory diseases.

Meanwhile, the indoor air quality control segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years. With increasing concerns about respiratory illnesses, allergies, and workplace wellness, there is a growing demand for air filtration, ventilation, and purification systems in homes, offices, and commercial buildings. The rise of smart home technology and stricter indoor air quality regulations further supports this trend.

Segmentation

By Pollutant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Gas

Dust

Multi-Pollutant

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Flue gas desulphurization

NOx Control Systems

Mercury Control systems

Fabric filters

Scrubbers

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Indoor

Ambient

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Residential & Commercial

Industrial

Power Generation

Cement

Metal Processing

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The global Air Quality Control Systems market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Air Quality Control Systems business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

