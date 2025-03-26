211 Helpline Data Reveals Most Pressing U.S. Community Needs

Data collected from 16.8 million requests for help in 2024 highlight individuals’ and families’ continued struggle to meet basic needs national

Alexandria, VA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) released its annual 211 Impact Survey with 211 contact data collected from all 50 states offering insights into the day-to-day struggles of families and communities across the country. The 16.8 million 211 requests* for help in 2024 – amounting to 32 calls, texts, or chats per minute – were met with more than 18 million hyperlocal referrals for assistance.



For the third year running, 211 referrals for assistance with housing (5.6 million), utilities (2.9 million), and food (2.5 million) were most prevalent, indicating that these are the three most pressing community needs for individuals contacting 211. Referrals for housing and utilities assistance have increased year-over-year since 2019, with the two needs accounting for nearly half (47%) of all 211 referrals in 2024.

“With the release of this striking new data, the 211 network—one of the best barometers of community challenges in the country—reveals the extent to which millions of Americans and their families are struggling to meet their basic needs,” said UWW President and CEO Angela F. Williams. “At a moment when individuals and communities need more support, but national and local resources are uncertain, it’s vital to use these data to identify cross-sector solutions that will help our communities thrive."

Other key findings from the 2024 211 Impact Survey include:

Housing referrals continue to increase, now at nearly double pre-pandemic numbers.



Housing referrals are up 16% from 2022. The volume of referrals for housing support has effectively doubled since 2019, from 2.9 million to 5.6 million, increasing along with total call volume. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness jumped 18% last year in the U.S., further corroborating that housing is a pressing need for many.



Referrals for utilities and food assistance steadily increased, too.

Utility assistance referrals are up 12% since 2022, as many struggle to pay routine bills. Food assistance referrals, including access to food pantries, are up 5% from 2023. These needs can have a compounding effect; without reliable housing, food and transportation, it’s extremely difficult to pursue an education or hold down a job.





Referrals for disaster-related assistance spiked in 2024, increasing by over 50% from 2023 to 2024.

There was heavy volume of disaster referrals in North Carolina, California and Texas. The 211 network was there for individuals and families impacted by hurricanes and flooding in the southern U.S. throughout 2024 by assessing needs, convening services and supports, and mobilizing resources. More recently in early 2025, for example, trained 211 Community Resource Specialists referred local residents and tourists to mental health services after tragedy struck New Orleans and helped renters and homeowners recover from the Los Angeles County wildfires.



"While the annual 211 Impact Survey provides a valuable snapshot of community challenges – greater public and private investments in 211 would enable us to better understand and address community needs in real time,” said Dr. Nicole M. Cooper, EVP, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at UWW. “We are currently looking for partners to collaborate with us to create the first-ever national dashboard that integrates locally collected 211 data to provide insights into community needs – like housing, food, and transportation – allowing partners across sectors to more quickly and effectively develop solutions at the national and local level.”

Where there’s a need, United Way and 211 are there. With nearly 200 call centers across the country, 80% of which are operated or funded in part by local United Way organizations and United Way state associations, over 2,000 community resource specialists help those in need navigate disasters and day-to-day struggles with dignity and empathy, connecting them to programs and other support from a comprehensive database of community-based resources.

For more information, visit 211.org.

* Requests are defined by the number of telephonic and non-telephonic (e.g., text, chat, emails) interactions with 211 for assistance. Referrals are defined by the number of times an individual is referred to a specific service during an interaction.

About United Way Worldwide (UWW)

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, we’re working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org.



About 211

211 is a 24/7 free, confidential service offered in 180 languages that connects individuals to resources and services in their local communities. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call, text, email or web chat 211. United Way supports and helps provide 211 services which are accessible to approximately 99% of the U.S. population and all of Canada. For more information about 211, visit 211.org.

