Zero Hash Secures Approval to Establish a Trust Company, Strengthening Its Custody Capabilities

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, has been granted approval to establish a Trust Company in North Carolina, further reinforcing its position as the most comprehensive digital asset provider. This milestone deepens Zero Hash’s regulatory stack, unlocking new opportunities for institutional and brokerage clients.

With the addition of a chartered Trust Company, Zero Hash expands its regulatory footprint, ensuring the broadest regulatory coverage for crypto and stablecoin infrastructure. Specifically, the Trust:

Aligns with the company's commitment to compliance-forward innovation as the industry prepares for upcoming legislation, including the GENIUS Act, which are expected to add specific regulatory requirements for stablecoin custodians.

Enables Zero Hash to enhance its service offerings. As a Qualified Custodian, the company can now custody tokenized assets on behalf of SEC-registered institutions, further broadening its appeal to enterprise clients.

Allows Zero Hash to introduce new account types for brokerage customers, including retirement accounts and registered investment advisors.



“This approval is a testament to our unwavering commitment to being the most comprehensive and trusted partner in the crypto and stablecoin space,” said Stephen Gardner, CEO of Zero Hash Trust. “We are excited to continue to expand our offering for the partners we service including the leading payment groups such as Shift4 and Stripe and brokerage partners including Interactive Brokers and tastytrade.”

Concurrently, Zero Hash is announcing the appointment of two public board members appointed to the Trust. Mary Ruppert has over 20 years of experience as an attorney, compliance officer, and public policy professional, including at PayPal and the Department of Justice. David Hannigan is currently the CISO at NuBank, having previously led security at Spotify and Capital One.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto, and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases, including cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets, and on/off-ramps.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Trust Company LLC will be established in North Carolina and hold a non-depository trust charter issued by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

Media Contacts

Zero Hash

Shaun O’Keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.