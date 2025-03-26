In-vitro diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% (2024 – 2030): Wissen Research

The global in vitro diagnostics market is estimated at USD 82.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2024-2030

Sheridan, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to be valued at 82.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market Summary

Particulars Details Report In Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Format PDF Estimated Market Size (2024) USD 86,944 Million CAGR (2024-2030) 5.1% Number of Pages 150+ Number of Tables 170+ Number of Figures 30+ Key Segments In Vitro Diagnostics Market Product Outlook

(Kits, Reagents, and Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services)







In Vitro Diagnostics Market Test Outlook

(Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing)







In Vitro Diagnostics Market Technology Outlook

(Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, Urinalysis, Others)

Note: Others include mass spectrometry, among others







In Vitro Diagnostics Market Therapeutic Area Outlook

(Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Oncology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Diseases, Drug Testing, Genetic Testing, Allergy, Bone & Mineral Testing, Others)

Note: Others include blood screening, among others







In Vitro Diagnostics Market End-User Outlook

(Clinics & Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Others) Regions Covered North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Key Players Covered F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (Germany), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Werfen S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences (US), Qiagen N.V. (The Netherlands), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and bioMérieux SA (France)





US In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size

Further, the US with USD 41.8 billion market in 2023, holds majority share in the global In-vitro Diagnostics market and is likely to remain the leading region growing a CAGR of 5.0% within this market, during the forecast period.





Growth Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious disease

Rising demand for point of care testing

Increasing disposable income

Increasing aging population





Opportunities

Expanding market in emerging economies

Government initiatives and funding for innovation in-vitro diagnostic industry





Immunoassay Accounted for The Largest Share of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology Type

Within in vitro diagnostics market, immunoassay based testing holds the highest share in 2024 followed by clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics. It is worth mentioning that IVD developers are investing heavily on their R&D to develop advanced immunological instruments and testing services.

This was driven by a complex interplay of factors, with industry leaders like Abbott (through its ID NOW™ platform), Roche (Cobas® systems), and Cepheid (GeneXpert®) dominating the landscape through their innovative immunoassay and molecular diagnostic platforms. The segment's growth was significantly propelled by the widespread adoption of multiplex PCR systems, next-generation sequencing platforms, and rapid immunoassays, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when companies like bioMérieux (BioFire® FilmArray®) scaled their operations to meet unprecedented demand. The market was further boosted by product launches such as BD's MAX™ platform for respiratory infections, alongside significant investments in In-vitro diagnostics solutions that enhanced the accessibility of such tests in the comfort of patient’s home.





North America Held the Largest Market Share (>51%) in In-vitro Diagnostics Market in 2023

In-vitro diagnostics testing market analysis encompassed a detailed evaluation of five key regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

These regions were assessed based on healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and market trends. North America retained the largest market share, with US In-vitro diagnostics market holding 50.6% market share in 2023, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative imaging technologies, and the strong presence of leading market players like Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo-Fischer Scientific.





BRAND ANALYSIS: IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

Company Diagnostics Revenue



(USD Billion, 2023) Product Sales



(2023, USD Billion) Upcoming Key Product / Growth Contributors | Year Key Product’s Global Installation Roche 15.7 1.11 Nanospore Sequencer | 2025+ >5,200 – Cobas Pure / Pro Integrated Solution



(As of December 2023) Abbott 10.0 4.62 Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Test | NA XX Danaher 9.6 XX XX XX Becton and Dickinson 5.1 XX XX XX Siemens Healthineers 4.9 XX XX XX





