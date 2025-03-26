Field Service Management Software Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Accruent, Astea, Microsoft

Field Service Management Software Market

Field Service Management Software Market is projected to grow from $5.3 Billion in 2025 to $15.3 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Field Service Management Software Market size is estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to register an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% to reach $15.3 Billion by 2034. Download now

The latest study released on the Global Field Service Management Software Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Field Service Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Accruent (United States) , Acumatica (United States), Astea International (United States), ClickSoftware (United States) , FieldAware (United States), IBM (United States), Kickserv (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), OverIT (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP (Germany)

Definition:

Field service management (FSM) refers to the management activities of a companyâ€™s field workforce. Field service management software helps to track, monitor, and complete work orders. Field service management software market has high growth prospects owing to technological advancements such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics techniques and increasing demand from the developing countries expected to drive the demand for field service management software over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers:

• AI-driven automation, IoT integration, Mobile-first solutions

Market Trends:

• Growing demand for real-time field operations tracking, Increasing adoption of cloud solutions, Rising emphasis on customer experience

Challenges:

• High implementation costs, Integration challenges with legacy systems, Data security concerns

Major Highlights of the Field Service Management Software Market report released by USD Analytics

by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment (On-premises FSM software, Cloud-based FSM software)

Global Field Service Management Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

