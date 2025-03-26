Canadian Fashion Retailer Simons Joins Northern Super League as Exclusive Fashion Partner

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northern Super League (NSL ) , Canada’s professional women’s soccer league, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Simons , a uniquely Canadian fashion retailer for 185 years. As the Exclusive Fashion Partner of the Northern Super League, Simons is making its first major foray into the sports world, uniting two proudly Canadian brands to celebrate the intersection of sport, fashion, and culture.

This partnership underscores Simons’ commitment to supporting Canadian communities. With stores in every Northern Super League market, Simons is perfectly positioned to connect with fans and players across the country, bringing a new dimension to the league’s identity through style and storytelling.

“We are proud to partner with the Northern Super League, who, through its actions, is having a positive impact on the generations of today and tomorrow,” said Bernard Leblanc, president and CEO of Simons. “Sports and fashion have much more in common than passion; they demonstrate identity, perseverance, and inclusion. They are fields in which each person can grow and make a place for themselves. Together, they remind us that success lies in collective commitment and respect for each other’s differences.”

As part of this multi-faceted partnership, Simons will be featured prominently throughout the league, including:

Broadcast Integration : Simons will outfit NSL broadcasters and reporters, bringing elevated style to match broadcasts.

: Simons will outfit NSL broadcasters and reporters, bringing elevated style to match broadcasts. Branding : High-visibility branding across NSL stadiums, reinforcing Simons’ presence throughout the season.

: High-visibility branding across NSL stadiums, reinforcing Simons’ presence throughout the season. Content Storytelling : A dynamic content series celebrating the connection between fashion and sport, highlighting player styles, behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

: A dynamic content series celebrating the connection between fashion and sport, highlighting player styles, behind-the-scenes moments, and more. Playoffs & Final: Simons will play a key role in the league’s biggest moments, bringing unique activations and engagement opportunities to fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simons as an integral partner of the Northern Super League,” said Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League. “This collaboration is about more than just fashion and soccer—it’s about celebrating confidence, self-expression, and the power of women’s sports to inspire. Simons’ deep Canadian roots and passion for innovation make them an ideal partner as we launch our league.”

The Northern Super League kicks off its inaugural season on April 16 with Vancouver Rise FC taking on Calgary Wild FC. Live coverage of the historic game available nationally on TSN, RDS and CBC Gem.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league, launching in April 2025 with six founding clubs: Halifax Tides FC , Montréal Roses , Ottawa Rapid FC , AFC Toronto , Calgary Wild FC , and Vancouver Rise FC . Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For the latest league news and ticket information, visit www.NSL.ca .

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde styles and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The current 17 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their assortment as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company’s head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; one in Nova Scotia; and soon four in Ontario. Two new urban stores will open in Toronto in fall/winter 2025.

Media Contact for the NSL:

Greg McIsaac

Junction Communications

greg@junctioncommunications.com

416-458-3591



Media contact for Simons:

Eric Aach

National

eaach@national.ca

514-569-3594

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691d6b1e-140b-47a0-af58-efb6395ae30a

