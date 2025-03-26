Fatburger Lands at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Beloved Burger Brand Opens New Non-Traditional Model for Airport Employees at American Airlines Terminal

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of a new Fatburger location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the American Airlines’ employee dining hall. The opening is in partnership with Bankhead Food Group LLC, which has a connection to several brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, and Gideon Toal Management Services, a leading airport lounge and concessions management company. To date, this marks the first restaurant franchise in an employee cafeteria at the airport.

Known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers, the new Fatburger has an array of burger options to fuel all cravings—from the Original Fatburger to Turkeyburgers to Impossible Burgers. The menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

“We see great strategic value in our opening at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This is a new form of growth for us that we see significant potential with across other airports as our burgers and fries make for the perfect, on-the-go meal. Similarly, our partners for this opening bring a wealth of experience to the table that will be invaluable as we look to scale the model.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

Gideon Toal Management Services

Founded in 1996, GTMS operates airport lounges at 20 locations in 13 domestic U.S. airports including Dallas Fort Worth International, and has earned numerous prestigious aviation awards for exceptional customer service since 1996.

