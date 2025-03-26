NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming April Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following April 2025 investor conferences.

Globe St. Net Lease Spring Event

Dates: April 1-2, 2025

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Panel Day and Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET

Panel: A Conversation with REITs: Investment Opportunities Across Sectors

LD Micro Invitational XV

Dates: April 9-10, 2025

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

Presentation Day and Time: Thursday, April 10, 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET

Presentation Location: Track 2

Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Capital Event Management 13th Annual Scottsdale Event

Dates: April 11-13, 2025

Location: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, Scottsdale, AZ

International Cannabis Business Conference

Dates: April 29 – 30, 2025

Location: Estrel Berlin Hotel, Berlin, Germany

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 33 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 18 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.