Exit Planning Institute Moves to Larger Office Space as It Prepares to Double Growth

Owners Scott Snider and Christopher Snider at EPI's new offices.

Westlake Company Positions Itself for Continued Growth in Next Four Years

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute (EPI), an education company for professional business advisors and the market leader for exit planning resources, is moving its global headquarters to a larger space in Westlake. The move this March supports EPI’s expected growth over the next four years.“When we purchased EPI, there was one full-time employee. Today, we have 45 employees and are moving into a larger facility in Westlake,” says EPI President Scott Snider. “Being able to experience that growth in a community we care deeply about means a lot to us.”EPI—which has been based in Cleveland since 2014—provides credentials to advisors who support owners as they seek to drive value and exit a business at the optimal value point. Today, there are nearly 8,000 Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA) and 22,000 active advisors that take advantage of EPI’s national, regional, chapter, and virtual education.EPI aims to make the credential the third largest business credential. The company plans to double its employee base in the next four years to support that growth. Additionally, six new chapters are planned for 2025 in Houston, Raleigh, Sarasota, St. Louis, San Francisco, and Nashville, bringing the total number of EPI chapters to nearly 40.“We’re excited for the future. We want to get in the top 20 markets across the U.S. and the top five entrepreneurial or emerging business-friendly markets,” Snider says. “We want to change the way people do business in America, helping owners shift from focusing on year-over-year income to long-term value creation that builds significant companies for generations of owners and employees.”Snider credits the organization’s continued growth to one of EPI’s core values: collaboration. The new 16,000-square-foot offices were designed with that in mind. EPI occupies most of the third floor of the building, with nearly half of it devoted solely to collaboration spaces.“We do our best work when we’re together and now we have the facilities that leverage our collaborative spirit and allow us to lean into that competitive advantage,” Snider says.About Exit Planning InstituteThe Exit Planning Institutewas founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPAcredentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world. Learn more about EPI on LinkedIn or website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.