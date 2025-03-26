HYCU® Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Enhancements to Partner Portal, Support for More than 80 Leading SaaS Applications and Cloud Services Highlight 5-Star Status for Fifth Consecutive Year

Boston, Massachusetts, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced the company has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

The extensive support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs are a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth and profitability.

The 5-Star Award is an elite recognition given to companies that have built their partner programs on the key elements needed to nurture lasting, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2025 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The HYCU Global Partner Program was recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a 5-star program. With more than 80 SaaS application and cloud services integrations, a new partner portal, and enhancements to the award-winning HYCU® R-Cloud™ platform, partners now have new solutions, training support, and certifications to help with their go-to-market efforts. The broadened capabilities provide the more than 400 HYCU global partners with new ways to meet ongoing data protection and recovery challenges across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS applications.

"The HYCU Global Partner Program continues to evolve with the needs of our partners and their customers as we pioneer data protection across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises,” said Chris Nelson, VP Global Sales and Channel Chief, HYCU, Inc. "With the rise of cyber threats and the increasing adoption of SaaS applications across organizations, our partners need comprehensive and innovative solutions to protect customer data regardless of where it resides. HYCU R-Cloud now supports more than 80 SaaS applications and cloud services, combined with our enhanced partner portal and training resources, gives our partners the tools they need to address the most complex modern data protection challenges. Receiving the 5-Star recognition for the fifth consecutive year validates our commitment to partner success and the strategic investments we've made in our program. We're grateful to CRN and The Channel Company for this recognition and remain dedicated to providing our partners with industry-leading solutions that drive mutual success."

“Being featured on the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide highlights the dedication these technology vendors have to evolving with solution providers, driving innovation, and supporting mutual success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This critical annual project empowers solution providers to identify vendors that are committed to enhancing their partner programs and meeting the always-changing business needs of the channel and end customers. The guide provides deep insight into the distinctive value of each partner program so solution providers can make strategic partnership decisions with confidence.”

