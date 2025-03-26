Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment Global Market Reflects Steady Growth, Expected To Reach $3.89 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the current condition of the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment Market?

The molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market has been showing robust growth in recent years. From a solid $2.93 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand to $3.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Higher awareness about skin infections and their treatments, a surge in pediatric cases, an increase in healthcare spending, and an increasing number of immunocompromised individuals, backed by the increased funding from private and government organizations, have been instrumental in this growth during the historical period.

What is the projected growth for the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment Market?

It is expected that the molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market will see a promising growth surge in the years ahead. Reaching a remarkable $3.89 billion in 2029, it will grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for non-invasive treatments, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing demand for healthcare, and a higher prevalence of skin diseases. There’s also an increasing availability of advanced treatment options. Some key trends shaping the forecast period include the shift toward cosmetic treatment, advancements in cryotherapy, development of topical delivery systems, focus on pediatric treatment options, and a shift towards at-home treatments.

What market drivers are critical to the growth of the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment Market?

One key growth driver for the molluscum contagiosum treatment market is the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments. These treatments cause minimal damage to the body usually involving small or no incisions. Molluscum contagiosum treatment uses such minimally invasive methods like laser therapy and cryotherapy for effective removal, faster recovery, and less scarring. Minimally invasive treatments help reduce recovery time, minimize surgical risks, and enhance patient outcomes compared to traditional procedures, which explains their rising demand. The rising need for fewer visits and better suitability for treating the widespread lesions in molluscum contagiosum adds to the favorability of such minimally invasive treatments. For instance, in February 2024, minimally invasive procedures accounted for 83% of all medical procedures - a total of 35 million, while the remaining 17% were traditional surgical procedures, as per the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, a US-based non-profit organization.

Who are the leading industry players in the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment market?

Major companies operating in the molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market are Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan Inc., Veloce BioPharma LLC, Gurina Foundation, Competition Deep Dive, Azafaros, Polaryx Therapeutics, Abbott Medtronic, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Novartis, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nielsen BioSciences Inc., MedCara Pharmaceuticals LLC, Gurina Foundation, Veloce BioPharma LLC, and Labo ACM. These companies are continuously working towards developing innovative products and treatments to enhance patient care and improve treatment outcomes.

What key trends are impacting the size of the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment Market?

In a significant trend observed, major companies in the molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market are focusing on developing innovative products such as topical gels. These seek to enhance efficacy, improve patient compliance, and offer non-invasive treatment options. A topical gel that can be applied to the skin or mucous membranes, helps in localized treatment or therapeutic effects. For instance, in April 2024, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated commercialized Zelsuvmi, the first FDA-approved topical gel for at-home molluscum contagiosum treatment for adults and children over one year of age.

How is the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment market segmented?

The molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market report segments the market by :

- Type: Molluscum Contagiosum Virus MCV -1, -2, -3, -4

- Treatment Type: Topical Therapy, Immune-Modulators And Procedural Treatments

- Route Of Administration: Topical, Oral

- End User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Further, there are subsegments by molluscum contagiosum virus with treatments categorized into Topical Treatments, Cryotherapy, and Curettage.

What regional insights are available for the Molluscum Contagiosum MC Treatment market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the molluscum contagiosum MC treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

