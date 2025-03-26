MACOM Enhances Fronthaul Solutions With New Low Power EML Driver

LOWELL, Mass., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the availability of a new MACOM PURE DRIVE™ EML laser driver with equalizer targeting low power linear SFP112 modules for next- generation 50G and 100G Fronthaul applications. MACOM PURE DRIVE solutions present a compelling alternative to retimed architectures for pluggable optical modules, offering significant benefits such as reduced power consumption, improved signal latency and lower overall costs.

The latest addition to the product line, the MALD-39071 Linear Driver with Equalizer, complements MACOM’s existing portfolio of dual-, four- and eight-channel devices. Designed to support linear pluggable optics (LPO) modules, the MALD-39071 integrates input equalization, broad dynamic range and optional automatic gain control. It features high bandwidth, supports a variety of data rates and is tailored for cost and power efficiency in a variety of form factors, including SFP112, QSFP112, 800G OSFP and 800G QSFP-DD.

“Our latest EML driver solution is specifically designed for next generation mobile fronthaul,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. “As a member of the Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance (MOPA), MACOM is focused on introducing high performance, low power optical solutions for 5G and future network buildouts.”

MACOM will highlight the MALD-39071 at OFC2025 during a technical presentation, “Leveraging LPO for MOPA Fronthaul – Blueprints Beyond 5G,” on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Theater III, Moscone Center, San Francisco, California. MACOM’s MALD-39071 will also be showcased in Booth 2028 from April 1 to 3, 2025.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

