Observe.AI Introduces VoiceAI Agents to Revolutionize Customer Experience with a Unified AI Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Observe.AI, the leading AI Conversation Intelligence platform for contact centers, today announced the general availability of the company’s VoiceAI agents, capable of automating all customer interactions in the contact center, from FAQs to complex, multi-turn conversations. With the introduction of VoiceAI agents, Observe.AI delivers the only complete platform that enables enterprises to support today’s customer support operations while moving towards an AI-driven experience. Observe.AI’s product suite now includes enterprise-grade VoiceAI agents, Real-time Agent Assist, AutoQA, agent coaching, and business insights – working with enterprises to support the entire customer journey from automating initial interactions, assisting human agents with complex conversations, and analyzing every touchpoint post interaction.

This latest release underscores Observe.AI’s ongoing commitment to improving customer experiences by leveraging the combined power of advanced AI technology and human-to-human interaction. This is critically important for contact centers that have, to date, used legacy conversational intelligence technology and struggled to provide meaningful self-service capabilities for customers. Legacy tools, like voice-driven IVRs or virtual assistants, have required lengthy implementation processes, constant maintenance for tuning, and updates. These tools compromised customer experiences, with callers frequently asking for human help or pressing zero to escape the menu.

With its VoiceAI agents, Observe.AI solves for these challenges by delivering human-like conversations with AI agents that exhibit empathy, listening skills, and critical thinking. With Observe.AI’s VoiceAI agents, enterprises can:

Build human-like, on-brand AI agents for the enterprise. VoiceAI agents deliver human-like, multi-turn, and multi-intent conversations while providing complete control over brand, sentiment, and tone.

VoiceAI agents deliver human-like, multi-turn, and multi-intent conversations while providing complete control over brand, sentiment, and tone. Create AI agents in a matter of days. Instead of taking months, companies can go live with VoiceAI agents in one week with minimal set-up costs. Companies can leverage existing customer interactions to quickly build, train, and test new VoiceAI agents or add new skills to existing VoiceAI agents, enabling brands to automate customer interactions almost immediately and realize ROI in weeks.

Instead of taking months, companies can go live with VoiceAI agents in one week with minimal set-up costs. Companies can leverage existing customer interactions to quickly build, train, and test new VoiceAI agents or add new skills to existing VoiceAI agents, enabling brands to automate customer interactions almost immediately and realize ROI in weeks. Deliver customer-first service. Provide customers with zero wait time assistance while actioning on their requests for help. VoiceAI agents can understand any customer question and deliver answers or escalate seamlessly to a human agent with full context. With 200+ out-of-the-box integrations, VoiceAI is deeply embedded into systems of record and can work alongside human agents to deliver faster and more meaningful support to customers.

Provide customers with zero wait time assistance while actioning on their requests for help. VoiceAI agents can understand any customer question and deliver answers or escalate seamlessly to a human agent with full context. With 200+ out-of-the-box integrations, VoiceAI is deeply embedded into systems of record and can work alongside human agents to deliver faster and more meaningful support to customers. Built on AI you can trust. VoiceAI agents are constructed upon Observe.AI’s enterprise-grade security architecture, including GDPR, HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC2, ISO27001, and other certifications, to deliver compliant and trusted conversations. Additionally, every customer conversation is automatically reviewed and evaluated by Observe.AI’s market-leading AutoQA to monitor performance and provide feedback for further refinement.

VoiceAI agents are constructed upon Observe.AI’s enterprise-grade security architecture, including GDPR, HITRUST, HIPAA, SOC2, ISO27001, and other certifications, to deliver compliant and trusted conversations. Additionally, every customer conversation is automatically reviewed and evaluated by Observe.AI’s market-leading AutoQA to monitor performance and provide feedback for further refinement. The autonomous contact center of the future. Observe.AI’s unified AI Conversation Intelligence platform enables companies of all sizes and AI maturity levels to implement VoiceAI and see near-immediate ROI from the operational efficiencies of agentic AI to grow at their own pace.



“VoiceAI was able to improve our human experience,” said Emmanual Noyola, Director of Patient Services for Affordable Care. “Beth, our VoiceAI agent, handles multiple intents with a 95% containment rate so our customer care team can focus on more complex cases.”

VoiceAI agents are established on Observe.AI’s conversation intelligence platform, the industry’s most accurate contact center LLM. The Observe.AI platform analyzes every customer interaction to determine topics for automation and identify critical insights to increase revenue, improve customer retention, and optimize operational efficiencies and compliance – while ensuring security and massive scale that leading companies demand. Observe.AI is trusted by 350+ customers, such as Accolade, Affordable Care, Asurion, Doordash, and SoFi for scalability, reliability, and security.

“At Observe.AI, we believe smarter conversations are key to unlocking extraordinary outcomes for businesses and their customers,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. “Since our founding seven years ago, we have created a platform that uniquely understands contact center conversations. Building on our rich insights and experience, it is a logical next step to introduce our VoiceAI agents to automate interactions and ultimately support both human and AI agents in delivering consistent, secure, high-quality customer experience across every touchpoint.”

To learn more about VoiceAI and Observe.AI's offerings, please visit https://www.observe.ai/.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the GenAI conversation intelligence platform trusted by enterprises to automate, assist, and analyze every customer interaction. Their purpose-built platform transforms contact centers by supporting human and AI agents to deliver consistent, secure, and high-quality customer experience across every touchpoint. Built on the industry's most accurate contact center LLM, the platform analyzes every customer conversation, identifying critical insights to increase revenue, improve customer retention, and optimize operational efficiencies and compliance – while ensuring security and massive scale. Trusted by leading companies such as Asurion, Concentrix, Cox Automotive, Doordash, Included Health, and Public Storage. Observe.AI accelerates outcomes from the frontline to the executive level. For more information, please visit www.observe.ai.

Contact:

Hannah Johnston

observe@v2comms.com

