Family Office Executives Bart Lomont and Andrew Brehm Join Board of Directors at Policy and Taxation Group

Hallador Investment Advisors, Burwell Enterprise Execs Join to Support Advocacy for Family Offices, Successful Families on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two family office executives, Bart Lomont and Andrew Brehm , have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Policy and Taxation Group, a bipartisan advocate for family offices and successful families The announcement was made by Pat Soldano, President of the Policy and Taxation Group (PATG), based here, during a time when critical tax and economic policies affecting family offices and successful individuals are before Congress.Lomont is a partner at Hallador Investments, a single-family office based in Reno, Nev., and a SEC registered investment advisor. Hallador, created in 1974, serves multiple generations of a single family and other institutional investment clients.Prior to his current position, Lomont was President of Principal Investments, a private equity firm that invests in the American way of life. He also serves as Executive Chairman of Stand 1 Armory, a Texas-based ammunition manufacturer and Co-Chair of the Dallas Chapter of the American Enterprise Institute’s Enterprise Club.Andrew Brehm, serves as deputy general counsel for Burwell Enterprises, a family office based in Sioux Falls, S.D.The company’s set of family businesses include material handling equipment and powersports dealerships, a commercial freeze-dryer manufacturer, and two Wisconsin hotels, among other interests.Brehm has spent more than half of his legal career in-house working directly within family-owned companies. Prior to that, he was an associate at the international law firm of Dorsey and Whitney in Minneapolis.“We welcome both Bart and Andy to our board of directors,” said Soldano about the additions. “Their combined experience in working with family businesses and understanding the business of family offices will be great assets to our work in advocating on Capitol Hill for family offices and successful families,” she said.Previously, new Board Member Lomont co-founded Robin Technologies, a robotic lawn mowing company that grew to 16 markets before being acquired. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 2003 to 2013, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010.Lomont was named a "Top 40 Under 40 Veterans in Transition" and is a graduate of the George W. Bush Institute’s Veteran Leadership Program. Lomont holds a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University and resides in Dallas, Texas.Brehm, before becoming an attorney and working for Burwell, worked in government as press secretary for Senator Norm Coleman’s (R-MN). He was the youngest person on Capitol Hill to hold that post at the time. Brehm is a cum laude graduate of both the University of Minnesota Law School and Claremont McKenna College and resides in Saint Paul, Minn.“This year, our work at Policy and Taxation Group is particularly important as many new tax and economic bills are being proposed, especially many of the crucial extensions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs, which will affect family offices, successful families, and family businesses dramatically,” Soldano said. “We look forward to working with both of them in our mission.”PATG focuses exclusively on the tax and economic issues affecting family offices and successful individuals. Soldano is also President of Family Enterprise USA, an organization advocating for America’s largest private employer, family businesses.For more information about the tax policies affecting family offices, successful families, and family businesses go to www.policyandtaxationgroup.com or www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., of Family Offices and Successful Families, focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

