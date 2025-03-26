LifeSci Communications Prepares for Growth with Five Leadership Appointments and Promotions

Ian Stone joins as president, Duc Le joins as EVP, head of digital, and Michael Moncayo joins as SVP, finance and operations

Drew Levinson promoted to chief client officer, Jonathan Pappas promoted to SVP, head of media relations

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Communications today announced key leadership appointments and promotions designed to support its continued growth and strengthen its service offerings. Ian Stone joins as president, Duc Le as executive vice president and head of digital, and Michael Moncayo as senior vice president of finance and operations. Longtime agency leader Drew Levinson has been promoted to chief client officer, while Jonathan Pappas now serves as senior vice president and head of media relations.

“Connecting Drew and Jon, leaders who have been instrumental in the agency’s growth, with Ian, Duc, and Michael who have proven track records of success driving agency growth will be transformative for LifeSci Comms,” said Matt Middleman, M.D., founding partner and CEO of LifeSci Communications. “During this golden age of medical innovation, life sciences companies are doing incredible work developing new treatments and diagnostics. Our newly expanded leadership team will ensure LifeSci Comms continues to be the strategic partner of choice for the companies driving the most important innovations.”

Ian joins in the role of president with a focus on agency growth, especially on the West Coast and in San Diego. He will also oversee the expansion of LifeSci Comms’ integrative offerings with LifeSci Advisors and help guide the growth and development of the team. Prior to LifeSci, Ian was a member of the leadership team responsible for the rapid growth and acquisition of industry standard-bearer, Canale Communications. Ian was instrumental in ensuring the successful integration of the Canale team into Inizio Evoke Communications.

Duc, as executive vice president and head of digital, will focus on scaling LifeSci’s Digital Engagement team. He will focus on scaling LifeSci’s digital capabilities, as well as leading the agency’s innovation efforts, to advance new options for clients to engage key audiences. Duc has held senior leadership positions at Edelman and Real Chemistry.

Michael joins in a newly created role as senior vice president, finance and operations for LifeSci Partners. In this role, he will be responsible for developing and optimizing the budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting processes, as well as improving the operational efficiency for LifeSci Communications and various other LifeSci platforms. Michael previously worked for Interpublic Group, Edelman, Real Chemistry, and Antenna Group, Inc.

Drew moves into the CCO role after founding and leading LifeSci’s media relations team. In this role, he will focus on building stronger client relationships and ensuring their needs are met while continuing to lead the agency's speaker training programs. Drew previously was in leadership at HK Strategies and was a CBS News Correspondent for 15 years.

Jon steps into the position of senior vice president and will lead the media relations team. He will partner with the agency’s teams of award-winning media strategists and account management teams to build strategies that earn clients a place in relevant ongoing coverage. Jon brings decades of experience as both a PR strategist and journalist.

About LifeSci Communications

LifeSci Communications, LLC., is a global healthcare communications agency that helps clients deliver on the promise of a healthier world. The LifeSci team specializes in understanding the science and medicine behind the world’s most important healthcare innovations. The agency leverages integrated capabilities in public relations, product communications, medical communications, social and digital media, and creative communications to build trusted partnerships with clients in the life sciences. LifeSci Communications is headquartered in New York, with operations in Boston, Madrid and London.

For more information, visit www.lifescicommunications.com . Follow LifeSci Communications on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

LifeSci Communications

Michael Fitzhugh

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.