Chargel Announces 2025 Athlete Roster

Chargel, the One-of-a-Kind Gel Drink, Enters Spring with Four Partnered Athletes Spanning Across All Levels of the Sports Community

Irvine, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargel, a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching snack that delivers fast-acting energy and B vitamins, is delighted to announce its 2025 athlete partners: Taylor Spivey, Mota Alhouni, Chloe Spreen, and Chase Adams. These collaborations reaffirm Chargel’s commitment to keeping athletes of all sports, adventures, and active lifestyles fueled with its crisp and refreshing Gel Drinks.

These four powerhouse athletes are advancing the world of sports by excelling in triathlons, dominating the basketball court, and serving up greatness in pickleball:

Taylor Spivey – Spivey has consistently achieved top-five performances on the global stage since her 2017 breakthrough at the World Triathlon Series. In 2024, Spivey was nominated to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympic Games, where she secured a top-10 finish in the individual race as the highest-placed American and earned a silver medal in the Mixed Team Relay alongside three USA teammates.

Mota Alhouni - In February 2023, Alhouni earned a top spot among the world’s best players just one month into his pickleball career—a remarkable achievement that highlights his dedication, adaptability, and talent. With a foundation rooted in tennis, Alhouni achieved a Top 30 world ranking in his debut year.

Chloe Spreen - A 4-star recruit, Spreen is a freshman on the University of Alabama women's basketball team. Known for her relentless work ethic and competitive spirit, she is poised to make an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide.

Chase Adams - Adams is a talented and dynamic point guard from Chicago, IL, known for his exceptional talent and aggressive play on the basketball court. In 2024, he proudly completed his bachelor's degree at Jackson State University, where he distinguished himself as the starting point guard for two consecutive seasons.

“We’re proud to partner with this talented roster of athletes for 2025. These athletes are top-tier competitors in their respective sports, and we’re thrilled to provide them with the necessary fuel to dominate their challenges and elevate their performances,” said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. “From the court to the triathlon circuit, Chargel is a unique and delicious energy source that delivers both fast-acting energy and B vitamins no matter what fitness journey or adventure you’re on.”

Beyond individual athletes, Chargel continues through the 2025 athletic season as an official partner of Columbia University Athletics, with a mission to connect active and driven individuals who value performance and convenience. Chargel made significant strides in the athletic community in 2024 as a partner with organizations like UC Berkley, UCLA Athletics, National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), Teams Elite Figure Skating, and more. These partnerships are just one way Chargel demonstrates its commitment to enhancing and encouraging all levels of the sports community.

Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat, without having to consume it all at once due to the pouch’s resealable cap and built-in spout all in a pocket-sized pouch, helping you enjoy it anytime, anywhere. It’s a unique solution for anyone who needs a quick, convenient energy boost. Plus, Chargel’s gel-like texture quickly dissolves in the mouth so it’s easier to digest versus energy bars, which can make a crumbly mess. With zero caffeine, Chargel satisfies like a snack without the sudden and intense caffeine burst from energy drinks, so it’s an ideal choice for kids, families, and individuals who are looking for a fast-acting pick-me-up, whether you’re on the field, court, trail, or simply on-the-go.

Chargel is available at Smart and Final and select convenience stores across California, Utah, and New York, as well as online at Walmart, Amazon, and www.chargel.com in packs of six, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch.

To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email infochargel@morinaga-america.com. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com and follow Chargel on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Chargel

Chargel is a one-of-a-kind, thirst-quenching gel drink that provides fast-acting energy and essential B vitamins, perfect for sports, adventures, and active lifestyles. Its light, crushable texture is easy on the stomach, offering satisfaction without the heaviness. The resealable pouch with a built-in spout makes it fun to drink and convenient for on-the-go enjoyment, without needing to finish it all at once. Chargel is fun to drink and delights like a treat as it quickly dissolves in the mouth, offering a digestible alternative to messy energy bars, with zero caffeine—ideal for kids, families, and individuals needing a quick, refreshing pick-me-up. Chargel is plant-based, gluten-free, free of the top nine allergens, and is made with fruit juice and natural flavors, without any artificial sweeteners or flavor. Each serving delivers 20% daily value of niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6.

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

