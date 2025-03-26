BigCommerce Appoints Technology Veteran Andrew Norman to Lead EMEA Growth

With over 25 years of experience leading international expansion for SaaS companies, Norman takes over the role of EMEA general manager at BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced the company has hired SaaS and ecommerce veteran Andrew Norman as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.

Norman will lead BigCommerce’s go-to-market strategy in EMEA, bringing 25 years experience executing international expansion plans for SaaS technology companies, including 15 years experience in the ecommerce market.

“BigCommerce has a strong track record of helping brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in EMEA grow, and Andrew is the perfect leader to help us accelerate that growth,” said Travis Hess, CEO at BigCommerce. "His years of experience make him well positioned to drive our strategic growth forward. Andrew brings an exceptional record of scaling international technology companies, as well as an extensive network of strategic partnerships that will be instrumental in boosting our market penetration and delivering innovative solutions to our customers."

Norman joins BigCommerce from Sendcloud (a Softbank Company), where he led the enterprise, UK and partners teams. He previously worked at Auctane (a Thoma Bravo Company), where he served in general manager roles for ShipStation in Canada, Europe and Australia and New Zealand, as well as general manager for Metapack.

“I was drawn to BigCommerce by its extraordinary potential to lead the next wave of ecommerce innovation as the market converges around truly transformative platforms," said Norman. “With its unique ability to enable seamless commerce across multiple channels, BigCommerce is perfectly positioned to empower brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in an increasingly complex digital marketplace.”

Learn more about BigCommerce here .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@bigcommerce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.