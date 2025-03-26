Sofwave to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

Wells Fargo 2025 Virtual Private MedTech Symposium

Format: 1x1 meetings only

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), to improve the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses 4th generation EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

