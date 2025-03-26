Pentec Expands into Digital Therapeutic Services Through Partnership with Luminopia

BOOTHWYN, Pa., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentec Health, Inc., a leading complex care provider, delivers specialty pharmacy and infusion services nationwide, serving patients with chronic and rare diseases in underserved markets. The company is now offering prescription digital therapeutic services through its newly created division, Pentec Home Medical. Prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) are FDA-cleared software designed to treat a disease, disorder, condition, or injury by delivering a medical intervention that has a clinically-validated, positive therapeutic impact on a patient’s health.1

As part of its strategic expansion, Pentec has partnered with Luminopia, Inc., a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, to deliver distribution and support services to expand Luminopia’s market access. This collaboration underscores Pentec’s mission to provide trusted, innovative solutions that improve life for patients with complex conditions and Luminopia’s mission to ensure all patients are able to access treatment.

Luminopia’s flagship product, Luminopia®, is the first FDA-approved2 prescription digital therapeutic for amblyopia, commonly known as “lazy eye,” the most common cause of vision loss in children. By integrating advanced virtual reality technology with engaging visual content and overlaying therapeutic algorithms, Luminopia transforms the treatment experience, offering an immersive, evidence-based approach to vision improvement.

Through this partnership, Pentec will act as a distribution and service provider for Luminopia, offering comprehensive support services to patients and providers. This includes navigating insurance to secure medical benefit coverage for authorization and medical necessity, and ensuring patient adherence for successful outcomes.

“At Pentec, we’re driven to innovate and simplify care delivery for complex, underserved markets. Our partnership with Luminopia marks a significant step in our expansion into digital therapeutic services, allowing us to bring a first-of-its-kind, FDA-approved vision therapy to children and families. We are excited to launch this new service and expand the care we deliver to more patients,” said Matthew Deans, CEO of Pentec Health.

Luminopia CEO Scott Xiao added, “We are thrilled to partner with Pentec Health to enhance patient access to Luminopia. Pentec’s expertise in specialized clinical coordination and patient-centered support will ensure a seamless experience for patients and providers alike. Adding Pentec provides the flexibility to work with payers and expand coverage to patients in need, helping to navigate the complexities of medical benefits to ensure access to care. This collaboration is a shared mission of leveraging technology to improve vision health.”

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health, a leader in specialty pharmacy and infusion services, is committed to simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Accredited by the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with distinctions in Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship, Pentec delivers exceptional results through innovative care solutions and expert clinical collaboration. Our proven delivery models reduce administrative burdens and enhance patient outcomes. Serving over 11,000 patients with complex conditions nationwide, Pentec employs more than 350 clinicians to provide high-quality care. For more information visit pentechealth.com.



About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating software-based therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA approval and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children’s Hospital* and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4-7, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients; however, patients with more than 12 months of prior treatment (other than refractive correction) have not been studied. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

*Boston Children's Hospital holds equity in Luminopia. David Hunter, MD, Ph.D., Ophthalmologist-in-Chief at Boston Children's Hospital is an advisor to Luminopia and holds equity.

