ManTech Paves the Way in Secure AI Adoption with Google Cloud for Secure Data

HERNDON, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a premier provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that it is operationalizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models within a Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) environment at Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This achievement marks a significant step forward in the responsible and secure adoption of advanced AI for government and defense applications.

"We are dedicated to providing innovative AI solutions that equip our employees and clients with the tools to excel in a cyber world rapidly evolving at unprecedented technological speeds," said Mike Uster, ManTech Chief Technology & Information Officer. "By integrating Google Gemini models into our production environment at CMMC Level 2, we are demonstrating our dedication to harnessing the power of AI in a secure and compliant manner to drive innovation and efficiency for our clients."

“ManTech's deployment of Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini in a secure CMMC Level 2 environment is a major step forward in bringing the power of responsible AI to the public sector,” said Tony Orlando, General Manager Specialty Sales, Google Public Sector. “By leveraging advanced capabilities for large-scale data analysis and streamlined operations, this collaboration unlocks the potential for groundbreaking solutions that drive innovation and efficiency for government agencies.”

ManTech's implementation of the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models focuses on leveraging its advanced capabilities for tasks such as:

Large-scale data analysis: Gemini models on Vertex AI’s one million token context window, for the processing and analysis of vast quantities of data, enabling deeper insights and more informed decision-making.

Gemini models on Vertex AI’s one million token context window, for the processing and analysis of vast quantities of data, enabling deeper insights and more informed decision-making. Streamlined operations: Automating tasks such as report generation and data summarization frees valuable time and resources for innovation versus routine tasks.

Security at the Forefront of AI Adoption

ManTech has prioritized the secure implementation of the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, addressing key requirements for AI deployment in sensitive environments including:

Data Encryption: All CUI data processed by the Gemini models encrypted both in transit and at rest, ensuring its confidentiality and integrity.

All CUI data processed by the Gemini models encrypted both in transit and at rest, ensuring its confidentiality and integrity. Source Data Citation: Gemini models provides clear citations to the source data used in its responses, enabling traceability and validation of information.

Gemini models provides clear citations to the source data used in its responses, enabling traceability and validation of information. Proprietary Information Protection: Strict access controls and data governance policies are in place to safeguard ManTech’s and its clients' proprietary information.



“This achievement by ManTech accelerates adoption of advanced AI technologies within secure government and defense environments,” said ManTech Chief Innovation Officer Eric Brown. “By prioritizing security and compliance, ManTech is setting a new standard for responsible AI implementation in the public sector.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 57-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

Executive Director, External Communications

Mobile: 703-498-7315

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a34975d5-c3b0-47a7-b0e8-96bd27bed550

