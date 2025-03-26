Key Market Driver In Medical Device Coatings Industry 2025: Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical device coatings market size has grown robustly over recent years and is anticipated to continue flourishing at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%, escalating from $12.21 billion in 2024 to $13.24 billion in 2025. This exponential growth can be largely attributed to the increased demand for antimicrobial coatings, a rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, burgeoning start-ups for coating medical devices, an emphasized focus on preventing infection through medical devices, and the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Is the Medical Device Coatings Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market is further anticipated to see exceptional growth in coming years, with a forecast to reach $18.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the exploration of smart coatings, growing demand for personalized medicine, a rising surge in the global geriatric population, increasing durable medical device coatings, and the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases.

Promising trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, progressive strides in medical technology, strategic collaborations, prodigious research, innovative product launches, and the growing utilization of hydrophilic coatings. The demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to further leverage the growth of the medical device coatings market ahead.

What Drives The Medical Device Coatings Market Growth?

The rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures can be traced back to considerable advancements in medical technology, made evident through improved imaging systems, cutting-edge precision instruments, and innovative medical device coatings which collectively enhance surgical accuracy, alleviate recovery time, and reduce the risk of complications for patients.

Medical device coatings significantly augment minimally invasive surgical procedures by providing lubricity, biocompatibility, and antimicrobial properties, which considerably reduce friction, minimize tissue damage, and lower the risk of infections. This eventually culminates in improved safety and efficiency of the procedures. For instance, in September 2023, the Lebanon-based professional organization for board-certified plastic surgeons, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, reported an overall increase of 11.2% in procedures performed by plastic surgeons in 2022, with over 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures performed worldwide. Consequently, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is driving the growth of the medical device coatings market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Medical Device Coatings Market?

Steering the growth within the medical device coatings market are several key players, including Abbott Laboratories, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Materion Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Freudenberg Medical Europe GmbH, Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Surmodics Inc., Precision Coating Co. Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Kisco Ltd., Coatings2Go LLC, Hemotek Medical Inc., AST Products Inc., Medical Surface Inc., Hydromer Inc., and Allvivo Vascular Inc.

Furthermore, companies leading in the medical device coatings market are honing their focus on developing state-of-the-art technologies such as hydrophilic medical device coatings. These specialized surface treatments can significantly enhance the performance of medical devices in terms of friction reduction and patient comfort.

How Is The Medical Device Coatings Market Segmented?

With the medical device coatings market segmented by product, material type, application, and end-user, it further branches out into several subsegments. Among the products, we have hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings, and anti-thrombogenic coatings. The material types include fluoropolymer, silicone, parylene, and metals. The applications extend to medical devices, medical implants, medical equipment and tools, and protective clothing, with the end-users being general surgery, neurology, cardiovascular, gynecology, dentistry, and other end-users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Medical Device Coatings Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America was the largest region in the medical device coatings market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

