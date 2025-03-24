Statement from Premier Lantz following the First Ministers' meeting

CANADA, March 24 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the Confederation Bridge and Wood Islands Ferry tolls after meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Minister Dominic Leblanc at the First Ministers Meeting:

“After a productive day of meetings with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Minister Chrystia Freeland & Minister Dominic Leblanc, I have a verbal commitment that Islanders will be receiving positive news on the Confederation Bridge & Wood Islands Ferry tolls in the coming days.

Thank you to the federal government for hearing my concerns - and the concerns of all Islanders - and committing to ending these barriers for Islanders and our economy.”