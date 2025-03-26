DEX3.AI: Next-Gen DEX Elevating Meme Trading on Solana to New Heights

HANOI, Vietnam, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is a whirlwind of opportunity and risk, with meme coins driving unprecedented excitement on Solana — a blockchain celebrated for its speed and low costs. Enter DEX3.AI, a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) launched to empower meme traders with cutting-edge intelligence. As of March 18, 2025, DEX3.AI stands out by offering not just speed and usability, but a suite of advanced tools: Square Pie Chart money flow tracking, scam detection, wash trading alerts, and real-time insights into X accounts and token ownership. Tailored for Solana’s meme coin frenzy, DEX3.AI is the ultimate weapon for traders seeking smarter decisions in a chaotic market.





Solana: The Epicenter of Meme Coin Mania

Solana’s appeal to meme traders is undeniable. With over 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) and fees averaging 0.0001 SOL (a few cents), it’s a dream for those chasing rapid pumps and dumps. The 2024 rise of Pump.fun, which amassed $71.5 million in fees in November, solidified Solana as the meme coin hub. DEX3.AI steps into this arena with a mission: arm traders with the sharpest tools to navigate Solana’s wild ecosystem.

DEX3.AI: Intelligence Meets Intuition

DEX3.AI redefines what a DEX can be, merging AI-driven analytics with a trader-first design. Its upgraded features go beyond trading — they protect and inform. Here’s what sets it apart:

1. Square Pie Chart Money Flow Tracking

DEX3.AI’s Square Pie Chart interface transforms complex money flows into a clear, color-coded snapshot. Tracking whales, Smart Money, and KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders), it shows who’s buying or selling in real time. This visual brilliance makes market moves instantly digestible, giving traders the edge to act fast.





2. Smart Risk Detection: Scams and Wash Trading

Meme coins are rife with scams and manipulation, but DEX3.AI fights back with AI-powered risk detection. It flags potential scams by analyzing token contracts for red flags (e.g., hidden mint functions) and alerts users to wash trading patterns — artificial volume spikes designed to mislead. This proactive shield helps traders avoid traps, a leap beyond basic DEXs like Raydium or Bullx.

3. X Account Insights: Transparency in Influence

DEX3.AI digs into X accounts tied to tokens, revealing critical details: how many times a name has changed (a scam signal), follower count (influence level), and activity patterns. A KOL with 100K followers pumping a coin gets weighted differently than a renamed ghost account. These insights, updated live, empower traders to gauge hype versus reality.

4. Real-Time Ownership Breakdown

Knowledge is power, and DEX3.AI delivers it with real-time token ownership analytics. See how much Devs, Insiders, and Snipers (early buyers) hold. If Devs control 70% of supply or Snipers are dumping, you’ll know instantly — crucial data for deciding whether to jump in or bail out.





5. Seamless PC and Mobile Interface

Speed meets simplicity with DEX3.AI’s intuitive interface, optimized for PC and mobile. Swap tokens, monitor risks, or check X trends — all in a clean, responsive layout. Whether at home or on the move, traders stay in control





6. Deep Signals: AI-Driven Predictions

Upgraded with AI, Deep Signals tracks money flows from whales, smart money, KOL and predicts trends by fusing on-chain data with X buzz. It flags tokens gaining traction — visualized in the Square Pie Chart — and warns of fading momentum, giving traders a predictive edge no rival can match.

7. High-Speed Trading Precision

Built for Solana’s sub-400-millisecond confirmations, DEX3.AI ensures trades hit the blockchain at lightning speed. This precision is a lifeline in meme coin volatility, letting traders snipe launches or exit pumps before the crash.

DEX3.AI vs. The Field

DEX3.AI outshines its market competitors with wallet-tracking features that detect token trends and identify scams. Raydium and Jupiter excel in liquidity but fall short in providing risk assessment tools and real-time ownership data. Uniswap and PancakeSwap, constrained by slower chains, cannot match DEX3.AI’s Solana-optimized speed and intelligence. This DEX isn’t just better — it’s in a league of its own.

Empowering Smarter Decisions

What ties DEX3.AI’s features together is their purpose: better decisions. The Square Pie Chart clarifies money flows, scam alerts protect capital, X insights expose hype, and ownership data reveals risks — all in real time. A trader spotting a token with 80% Dev ownership and a suspicious X account can dodge a rug pull, while one seeing whale accumulation can ride the wave. This intelligence turns Solana’s chaos into opportunity.

The Future of DEX3.AI

In March 2025, as Solana’s meme coin scene surges, DEX3.AI is poised to dominate. Its blend of AI, risk detection, and trader-friendly design could evolve further — think deeper scam forensics or cross-chain meme tracking. DEX3.AI isn’t just keeping pace; it’s setting the DeFi standard.

Conclusion

DEX3.AI isn’t a typical DEX — it’s a meme trader’s dream on Solana. With Square Pie Charts, scam and wash trading detection, X account insights, real-time ownership breakdowns, and AI-driven signals, it delivers unmatched intelligence. For those navigating the meme coin jungle, DEX3.AI is the compass to profit and safety

Website: https://dex3.ai

X: https://x.com/dex3_ai



Media Contact:

Name: PHẠM QUỐC HUY

Website: http://dex3.ai

Email: huypq@dex3.ai

Address: No2 Nguyen Co Thach Street, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by DEX3.AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31f88daf-37c7-41da-b532-61d7057ec7a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff17c795-4aeb-4593-a73f-3299d7b24980

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aef8042-bc73-4a23-9e34-63f230cc4b76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0efb273f-8377-401e-a067-0817481e9f16

DEX3.AI - dashboard DEX3.AI - dashboard DEX3.AI - Graphs DEX3.AI - Graphs DEX3.AI - tracklist DEX3.AI - tracklist DEX3.AI - Trade section DEX3.AI - Trade section

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.