Brazil Potash Announces Participation In Diversibram 2025

MANAUS, Brazil, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Potássio do Brasil Ltda., will participate in "Diversibram 2025 - Mining Without Labels," an event organized by the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM). The event will take place today, March 26, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, at the Dom Helder Câmara Higher School in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. Now in its fourth edition, Diversibram will feature both in-person attendance and live online streaming to reach a broader audience across Brazil and internationally.

Diversibram aims to provide a space to discuss advances in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mineral sector. This edition will feature the launch of two fundamental protocols from the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) program. The first will be a guide dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the second will address the emotional health of workers in the sector.

"At Brazil Potash, we believe that diversity and inclusion are not just corporate values but essential components of sustainable mining practices," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil. "We are proud to support initiatives like Diversibram that advance these principles throughout Brazil's mining sector and help create a more equitable industry for all workers."

Espeschit will have a prominent role in the event, serving as patron and moderator for Panel 3 - "Development Strategy & Engagement in DE&I," held in hybrid format at 2:00 PM, in the Auditorium of the Dom Helder Câmara Higher School in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The panel will also be moderated by Luciana Bernadete Felix, Director of Culture, Talent and Development LATAM at AngloGold Ashanti, and will include industry experts such as: Caroline Fávaro Oliveira Valera, Stakeholder Manager at Mosaic; Fernando Cláudio, Director of Communication, Communities and Government Relations at AngloGold Ashanti; Gabriel Wagner, Global Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Alcoa; Leticia Oliveira Guimarães, HR Manager - Culture, Inclusion & Diversity and Mental Health at Anglo American.

The event program will also include debates on best practices, challenges, and strategies to promote diversity within companies, strengthening the construction of a more equitable and sustainable future for mining in Brazil.

For more information about the event program and registration, please visit: https://ibram-eventos.com.br/event-landing-page/101/pt

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating Diversibram 2025 and its benefits for the local community, the planned construction of the Autazes Project, the benefits of the Autazes Project and the creation of local jobs are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

