Global Automotive Bushing Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising EV Adoption and Technological Advancements

Official data indicates that the global automobile industry is shifting to a very high extent towards electric vehicle manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Bushing market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 168.60 billion in 2024 to USD 289.70 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 6.20%. The global automotive bushing market is set for significant growth, driven by the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) production and continuous advancements in automotive manufacturing. The increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and durable bushing materials is shaping the market, particularly in regions like China, India, Japan, and the United States.

One of the key growth drivers is the global shift towards EVs, spurred by government initiatives promoting cleaner transportation. The U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and similar policies in China and India are encouraging EV adoption, thereby increasing the need for specialized bushings used in EV suspension systems, chassis, and engine mounts. These components must meet the unique demands of EVs, including higher torque and reduced vibration, leading to innovations in material composition and design.

In addition to the rise of EVs, the steady growth of global automotive production and sales further propels the demand for automotive bushings. Countries such as China, India, and Mexico are witnessing strong growth in vehicle manufacturing, supported by government-backed initiatives like India’s Automotive Mission Plan (AMP). Mexico’s automotive sector, projected to grow by over 10% annually, is also driving demand for essential components, including bushings.

Despite this growth, the market faces challenges, particularly from rising raw material costs. Key materials like rubber, steel, and aluminum have seen price fluctuations due to supply chain disruptions and global trade policies. Tariffs on imported steel and increasing rubber prices impact production costs, making it more expensive for manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing. This cost pressure may lead to tighter profit margins and potential slowdowns in production.

The automotive bushing market is segmented by application type, with the suspension segment holding the largest market share. Suspension bushings are critical for vehicle stability, vibration dampening, and noise reduction, contributing to enhanced driving comfort and safety. With rising automobile production, especially in Asia-Pacific countries, the demand for high-quality suspension bushings continues to surge. Government regulations in regions like the European Union, which mandate stringent vehicle safety standards, are further boosting the adoption of advanced suspension technologies.

Meanwhile, the transmission segment is experiencing the fastest growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of EVs and hybrid vehicles. The transition to electric powertrains requires specialized bushings that can withstand the operational demands of modern transmission systems. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales reached 10 million units in 2022, indicating strong market potential for transmission bushings in the coming years.

The automotive bushing market is highly competitive, wherein the key players are highly focused on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships to expand their market share. Companies are investing in lightweight and high-performance materials because of the growth in electric vehicles and more stringent regulatory standards.

Government policies aimed at the safety and sustainability of vehicles will positively support market growth—sources such as the U.S. The market is well poised for further growth, particularly in the suspension and transmission segments, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In February 2023, Vibracoustic, a prominent automotive component manufacturer, introduced new chassis bushings specifically optimised for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). These BEV-specific mounts are designed to mitigate issues related to increased vehicle weight and reduce noise and vibration, enhancing the overall performance and comfort of electric vehicles. This innovation has contributed to the growth of the automotive bushing market as demand for high-quality, specialised components rises with the growing production of electric vehicles.

Powerflex USA

GYCX Factory

MEYLE AG

ContiTech Deutschland GmbH

Vogelsang Fastener Solutions

Schaeffler AG

Teknorot

Barberi Rubinetterie Industriali S.r.l.

Xiamen Liangju Rubber Technology Co., Ltd.

Kesaria Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd.

In January 2023, the Wieland Group, a leading producer of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products, acquired National Bronze, a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of bronze bearings and bushings. This strategic acquisition strengthened Wieland's manufacturing capabilities and bolstered its market presence in North America, allowing the company to expand its automotive and industrial bushing production.

In November 2022, Tenneco was selected by Rivian Automotive, an American electric vehicle manufacturer, to supply advanced anti-vibration performance materials and intelligent suspension solutions. The collaboration featured Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic H2 semi-active suspension technology, designed to enhance vehicle comfort and handling by reducing vibrations and improving suspension performance.

