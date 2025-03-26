Bioenergy Market Detail Analysis of Top Key Players Like ADM, POET, Ameresco, Inc., Enerkem, MVV Energie AG, Enviva

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Bioenergy Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Bioenergy market outlook over the forecast duration (2024-2032)

The global bioenergy market is on a strong growth trajectory, with market size expected to rise from an estimated USD 141.6 billion in 2024 to USD 283.1 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth is largely fueled by increasing demand for renewable energy sources and government initiatives promoting sustainable energy alternatives.

Bioenergy, derived from organic materials such as biomass, biofuels, and biogas, is gaining traction as countries worldwide seek to reduce carbon emissions and transition away from fossil fuels. Policy incentives, including carbon reduction targets and renewable energy mandates, are playing a crucial role in expanding bioenergy adoption. Furthermore, the sector is seeing increasing investment in technology advancements, particularly in second- and third-generation biofuels, which are improving efficiency and cost competitiveness.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global installed capacity for bioenergy reached approximately 148.9 gigawatts (GW) in 2022, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. This rise reflects the expanding role of bioenergy in global power generation and industrial applications.

Market Drivers: Investments in Renewable Energy

One of the primary drivers of the bioenergy market is the rise in investments from governments, corporations, and financial institutions. As the urgency to address climate change intensifies, these stakeholders are directing funds toward the development of biofuel production technologies, biogas infrastructure, and biomass utilization projects.

Supportive government policies, including subsidies and incentives, are accelerating the deployment of bioenergy solutions, making them more cost-effective and scalable. In the United States, for example, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicated that as of March 2023, the total densified biomass fuel production capacity had reached 13.36 million tons, with significant contributions from the Eastern, Southern, and Western regions.

Market Restraints: Feedstock Availability Challenges

Despite its promising growth, the bioenergy market faces challenges related to feedstock availability. Biomass feedstocks, including crops, agricultural residues, and organic waste, are subject to seasonal fluctuations and competing demands from other industries, such as agriculture and livestock.

Concerns over land use and sustainability also pose obstacles. Large-scale bioenergy production can contribute to deforestation and water scarcity, raising questions about long-term environmental impacts. Additionally, competition for land between food production and bioenergy could drive up costs, affecting the economic viability of the sector.

Market Segmentation: Solid Biomass Leads, Liquid Biofuels Growing Rapidly

The bioenergy market is segmented into Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuels, Biogas, and Others. Among these, Solid Biomass emerged as the dominant segment in 2023, driven by its widespread availability and cost-effectiveness. Solid Biomass, which includes wood, agricultural residues, and energy crops, is widely used for power generation, heating, and industrial applications. Government incentives supporting carbon-neutral energy sources further bolster its market presence.

Meanwhile, Liquid Biofuels are projected to grow at the fastest rate, primarily due to their increasing adoption in the transportation sector. As governments impose stricter emissions regulations, alternatives like bioethanol and biodiesel are gaining momentum. Technological advancements in second- and third-generation biofuels, which utilize non-food sources, are further accelerating this growth. The ability of Liquid Biofuels to integrate seamlessly into existing fuel infrastructure makes them a key component of the shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

The global Bioenergy industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Bioenergy market report are:

ADM, POET, Ameresco, Inc., Enerkem, MVV Energie AG, Enviva, EnviTec Biogas AG, Green Plains Inc., Pacific BioEnergy Corp, Lignetics, Drax Group, Enexor Energy

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Bioenergy Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Solid Biomass

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

Others

By Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Agricultural Waste

Wood and woody Biomass

Solid Waste

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Power Generation

Heat Generation

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

