Intellect and LTIMindtree forge strategic alliance to transform Financial Services across MEA & APAC with eMACH.ai

CHENNAI, INDIA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, has announced a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree, a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company. The partnership is designed to catalyse the evolution of financial services across the Middle East, Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), leveraging the capabilities of eMACH.ai and iTurmeric.

This alliance aims to combine LTIMindtree’s market-leading experience and expertise in successfully delivering complex digital and core transformation programs for leading financial institutions with Intellect’s leadership in developing domain-rich, enterprise-grade financial technology. Together, they aim to address the needs of financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa and APAC in navigating market complexities and creating customer-centric, agile, and efficient operational models.

In a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, the demand for adaptable, future-ready solutions is more pressing than ever. The partnership further combines the capabilities of eMACH.ai, Intellect’s comprehensive first principle-based open finance platform, and iTurmeric, a low-code integration suite, with LTIMindtree’s full-service capability spanning design, build, integration and testing to deliver tailored solutions across core banking, wealth management, lending, payments, and cards management.

Partnership Highlights:

- Integrated Solutions for Agile Transformation: By combining the capabilities of eMACH.ai and iTurmeric, this partnership empowers financial institutions with innovative, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the demands of wealth, lending, payments, and cards management.

- Accelerated Market Expansion: Intellect and LTIMindtree will leverage their joint expertise to pursue new opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and APAC, providing tailored solutions to address the region’s unique market needs, challenges, and opportunities.

- Seamless Integration and Faster Time-to-Market: With eMACH.ai’s extensive service suite and iTurmeric’s low-code platform, institutions will be able to rapidly deploy new applications, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

- Ongoing Support and Skill Development: Intellect and LTIMindtree’s teams will work together to ensure successful implementation, support, and management of joint solutions, fostering long-term success for all stakeholders.

This partnership promises transformative benefits for end customers, offering more agile, efficient, and highly personalised banking experiences. Equipping financial institutions with the tools to innovate at speed, optimise operations, and elevate service delivery, paves the way for faster time-to-market, superior customer satisfaction, and deeper engagement. These advancements not only enhance customer loyalty but also fortify the institutions’ positioning in the rapidly evolving, digital-first financial landscape.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer at Intellect Design Arena Limited said, “Our partnership with LTIMindtree is a testament to our vision of reshaping the financial services landscape with agility, intelligence, and innovation. By leveraging the transformative potential of eMACH.ai, we aim to empower institutions not just to keep pace with change but to lead it—delivering unparalleled customer experiences while navigating the complexities of a dynamic global marketplace with confidence.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ram Khizamboor, Chief Delivery Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “This partnership is a strategic move to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions in the Middle East, Africa and APAC regions. By combining Intellect’s powerful eMACH.ai platform with our digital expertise and proven track record in partnering with our financial services clients in their modernisation journeys we are enabling our clients to implement cutting-edge, scalable solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also deliver impactful customer experiences.”

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 86,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 386 microservices, 650 events, and over 2015 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

