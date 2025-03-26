Biobanks Market Trends, Industry Analysis By U.K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company

Emergen Research Logo

Biobanking market is projected to reach USD 67.90 billion by 2030, growing at a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Biobanks Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Biobanks market outlook over the forecast duration (2024-2032).

The global biobanking market is projected to reach USD 67.90 billion by 2030, growing at a revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The increasing focus on genomic research, rising investment in R&D, and expanding applications in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapeutics, and gene therapy are key drivers fueling market growth.

Role of Biobanks in Biomedical Research

Biobanks play a crucial role in advancing medical research by facilitating access to high-quality biological samples. These institutions accelerate the translation of scientific knowledge into practical applications, enabling new breakthroughs in genomics, proteomics, molecular epidemiology, and therapeutic target discovery. Researchers from both academic and industry sectors are increasingly relying on biobanks to support the development of personalized medicine, aiding in the identification of biomarkers and pharmaceutical treatments.

By storing a diverse range of biospecimens, biobanks help provide valuable insights into genetic components of human diseases, paving the way for more precise and effective healthcare solutions. The growing global population and increasing health awareness programs further contribute to the expansion of the biobanking industry.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The rising adoption of regenerative medicine for treating cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and rare genetic disorders is a major factor boosting market growth. Biobanks store umbilical cords and stem cells, which are essential for the development of regenerative treatments. Moreover, technological advancements, such as AI-driven data analytics, automation, and robotics, have significantly improved biobanking capabilities, enhancing data quality and accessibility. The integration of cloud-based storage solutions is also addressing the issue of limited local storage capacity, enabling seamless data management across different regions.

The market is also expanding with the emergence of specialized biobanks, including disease-specific, population-based, DNA/RNA, tissue, blood, virtual, and microbiome banks. These institutions provide researchers with reliable access to extensive sample collections, fostering reproducible scientific discoveries and improving pharmaceutical studies. However, challenges related to biospecimen procurement and high equipment costs may limit market growth, particularly in developing countries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Biobanking

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for biobanking services, as researchers collected and stored thousands of biological samples, such as nasal swabs, blood, and tissue, to develop diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines. In India alone, over 40,000 samples were archived for future research. Despite the growing importance of biobanks, biosafety concerns remain a critical consideration for long-term operations.

Market Segmentation and Key Insights

The biobanking market is segmented based on products and services, applications, and sample types.

Product & Services: The market includes equipment, consumables, services, and software. Biobank software is gaining traction as it streamlines sample management, automates workflows, and enhances data accessibility. The services segment, particularly storage services, is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing investment in stem cell biobanking and regenerative medicine research.

Application: Biobanks serve various fields, including regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. The regenerative medicine segment accounted for a major share in 2020, driven by rising demand for high-quality biosamples and growing R&D initiatives. The clinical research segment is expected to grow at a fast pace due to increasing demand for bio-samples in drug testing and vaccine development, particularly in response to COVID-19.

Sample Type: The market is categorized into biological fluids, human tissues, blood products, nucleic acids, human waste products, and cell lines. Blood products represented a significant revenue share in 2020, as blood is a key biospecimen for biomarker discovery and disease research. The human tissues segment is projected to experience strong growth, supported by increasing demand for disease-specific tissues in oncology studies.

The global Biobanks industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Biobanks market report are:

U.K. Biobank Limited, Medizinische Universitat Graz, Hamilton Company, ASKION, Azenta Life Sciences, Qiagen, Promega Corporation, Integrated Biobank of Luxembourg (IBBL), Isenet Biobanking, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biobanking market on the basis of product & services, sample type, storage type, application, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Consumables

Collection Consumables

Storage Consumables

Processing Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Services

Supply Services

Processing Services

Storage Services

Transport Services

Software

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Biological Fluids

Human Tissues

Blood Products

Nucleic Acids

Human Waste Products

Cell Lines

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Automated Storage

Manual Storage

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

