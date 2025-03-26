Bio Lubricants Market 2024, Top Key-Players | ExxonMobil, Biosynthetic Technologies, Royal Dutch Shell

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Bio Lubricants Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Bio Lubricants market outlook over the forecast duration (2024-2032).

The global bio-lubricants market is set to experience significant growth, rising from an estimated USD 3.1 billion in 2024 to USD 10.1 billion by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.00%. This expansion is fueled by increasing environmental consciousness and the shift away from petroleum-based oils.

As concerns over crude oil reserves grow, bio-lubricants have emerged as a sustainable alternative, gaining traction in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and transportation. With their eco-friendly properties, bio-lubricants are seen as a solution to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and promote sustainability.

The automotive industry is a major contributor to this growth. Motor oil derived from bio-based sources is gaining attention due to its ability to enhance engine efficiency while reducing environmental impact. The rising production of vehicles worldwide has increased the demand for high-performance, cost-competitive green base oils. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, global automobile production reached 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year. This trend underscores the growing demand for lubricants with better performance and lower emissions.

North America and Europe are leading the adoption of bio-based lubricants due to stringent environmental regulations and policies promoting sustainable alternatives. Countries in these regions are encouraging the use of bio-lubricants to lower the carbon footprint and comply with emission standards. Additionally, regulatory frameworks and incentives are driving companies to invest in research and development for advanced bio-lubricant formulations.

Despite the promising outlook, the high cost of bio-lubricants remains a challenge. Bio-based alternatives can be up to 40% more expensive than conventional lubricants due to their complex manufacturing processes and the need for chemical modifications to enhance performance. However, advancements in technology and increasing demand for eco-friendly lubricants are expected to bridge the price gap over time.

The market is also witnessing significant investments from key players. In April 2023, Exxon Mobil announced plans to invest USD 110 million in a lubricant production facility in India, with operations set to begin by the end of 2025. The plant aims to produce up to 159 million liters of lubricants annually to meet the growing demand across multiple industries, including automotive, construction, mining, and steel.

Among bio-lubricant types, vegetable oil-based lubricants hold the largest market share due to their high lubricity, superior viscosity, and environmental benefits. The demand for lubricants derived from animal fats is also increasing, as they offer a renewable and biodegradable alternative with strong lubricating properties.

As industries continue to prioritize sustainability, the bio-lubricants market is expected to witness steady expansion. With regulatory support, technological advancements, and growing environmental awareness, bio-lubricants are poised to play a key role in the future of industrial lubrication solutions.

The global Bio Lubricants industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Bio Lubricants market report are:

ExxonMobil, Biosynthetic Technologies, Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A, Cargill, BP, Emery Oleochemicals, FUCHS Group, Panolin, Kluber Lubrication, Binol Lubricants

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Bio Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis

By Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Vegetable oil

Animal fat

Others ( synthetic ester)

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hydraulic oil

Metalworking fluids

Chainsaw oil

Mold release agents

Two-cycle engine oils

Gear oils

Greases

Others (transformer oils, refrigeration fluids, and textile machinery oils)

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Industrial

Marine

Mining & Metallurgy

Energy & Power

Food & Pharmaceutical

Commercial Transport

Consumer Automobile

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

