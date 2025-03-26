Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market is Expected to Reach US$ 211.88 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2034.

Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market

Growing Mechanization in Agriculture Sector Increasing Need for Off-Highway Diesel Engines in Several Equipment: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increased demand for off-highway diesel engines is being seen because of the rising mechanization trend in the agricultural sector. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its freshly updated industry report, reveals that the global off-highway diesel engine market has been valued at US$ 111.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 211.88 billion by 2034-end.Off-highway diesel vehicles are specifically designed for off-highway utilization, particularly on uneven terrains. They are used in construction and agricultural activities for multiple operations, including transportation of raw materials, etc. They need specially developed engines with high load-carrying and high power capacities. Increasing infrastructure activities and rapid urbanization across non-residential and residential areas are generating demand for construction machinery, which is driving demand for respective diesel engines.Supportive government initiatives, particularly in potentially high-growth countries in the form of funds, regulations, etc., are further generating demand for agricultural machinery, including heavy-duty tractors, etc. This is estimated to widen the application scope of off-highway diesel engines. However, rising emissions due to these off-highway diesel engines are set to adversely impact their demand with increasing awareness about environmental footprints.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7846 Key Takeaway from Market Study:The market for off-highway diesel engines is forecasted to advance at 6.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Global demand for off-highway diesel engines of above 250 HP is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach a market value of US$ 56.33 billion by 2034-end.East Asia is approximated to capture 38.9% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.Sales of off-highway diesel engines in South Korea are projected to climb at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.Agriculture & forestry equipment is calculated to account for 26.9% share of the global market by 2034.“Growing agricultural mechanization with supportive government initiatives and focus on increasing production are leading to the rising preference for agricultural machinery, which is driving demand for off-highway diesel engines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Off-Highway Diesel Engine Market:Mahindra; AGCO; Zongshen Power Co.; Deutz; Yanmar; FPT Industrial; Weichai; JCB; Volvo; John Deere; Scania AB; Kohler; Mercury; Kubota; LoncinIncreasing Use of Off-Highway Diesel Engines in Agriculture & Forestry Equipment:Worldwide sales of off-highway diesel engines for agriculture & forestry equipment are projected to climb at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach US$ 57.05 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing awareness about the benefits of using agricultural machinery for their effective operation features is contributing to the growing use of off-highway diesel engines.Country-wise Insights:The United States automotive industry is witnessing high investments, driving significant growth in the off-highway diesel engine market. In 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at US$ 23.53 billion and is projected to expand at a 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 39.96 billion by the end of the forecast period. By 2034, the U.S. is expected to hold an 84.2% share of the North American market, showcasing its dominance in the region.Increased investments in the automotive sector, along with a rising number of market players, are fueling industry expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on developing diesel engines with advanced features to enhance efficiency, further driving market growth over the next decade.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7846 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the off-highway diesel engine market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on engine type (up to 2L, 2.1 to 4 L, 4.1 to 8L, 8.1 to 12L, 12.1 to 16L, 16.1 to 20L, 20.1 to 24L, Above 24L), power output (<50 HP, 50 HP to 80 HP, 80.1 HP to 120 HP, 120.1 HP to 150 HP, 150.1 HP to 200 HP, 200.1 HP to 250 HP, above 250 HP), and application (construction & mining equipment, agriculture & forestry equipment, landscape & maintenance equipment, industrial trucks, power sports, marine, gensets), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9%, the global off-highway engine market is forecasted to grow from a size of US$ 98.36 billion in 2024 to US$ 174.49 billion by the end of 2034.As revealed in the latest study compiled by experienced analysts at Fact.MR, revenue from the global recreational off-highway vehicle market size is calculated to increase from US$ 19.81 billion in 2024 to US$ 68.45 billion by the end of 2034 at 13.2% CAGR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.