TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Nationals Baseball Season

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Washington Nationals begin their 2025 baseball season. In conjunction with every home game, there will be parking restrictions and traffic closures that motorists should take into consideration. A post-game traffic pattern will be implemented to safely and efficiently direct motorists and pedestrians away from Nationals Park.

Several areas around Nationals Park have parking restrictions in place for every home game. Motorists shall follow the posted signage when looking for parking. Vehicles that are parked in violation of posted signs may be ticketed and towed.

The following streets will be closed three hours prior to the start of every home game and will reopen approximately an hour and a half after each game:

N Street from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Half Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Van Street from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Cushing Place from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Motorists who park in the Geico Garage may enter from N Street and South Capitol Street, SE.

Residents who park in garages along Van Street or Cushing Place may enter from M Street, SE.

The following traffic closures will be implemented prior to the end of every home game and will reopen approximately forty-five minutes after each game:

First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE

Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE

Southbound I-295 - Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)

Eastbound I-395 - Exit 1A (exit to South Capitol Street)

During the temporary closures at the end of each game, residents who reside within the traffic closures along Potomac Avenue or First Street, SE may enter at First Street and M Street, SE. Further, tour buses picking up passengers may also enter at First Street and M Street, SE.

Following each game, all motorists who parked in the Geico Garage will be directed northbound on South Capitol Street toward I Street and have the option to travel north in the 3rd Street Tunnel or west on I-395 toward Virginia.

All motorists who parked in Garage C will be directed southbound on South Capitol Street, across the Frederick Douglass Bridge, and have the option to travel south on I-295, north on I-295, or east on Suitland Parkway.

Please use the following link to view alternate methods of transportation and directions, as well as other useful information: https://www.mlb.com/nationals/ballpark/transportation

Please use the following link to view the Nationals’ schedule: https://www.mlb.com/nationals/schedule

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The Metropolitan Police Department also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of Nationals Park to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic is anticipated.