Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Surpass US$ 106.27 Billion, Expanding at 19.7% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per this revised report by Fact.MR, the global autonomous last mile delivery market revenue is projected at US$ 17.45 billion in 2024 and will grow at 19.7% CAGR during 2034. Autonomous last mile delivery does not require human involvement to transport goods and packages, which makes the system highly efficient.The process of last-mile delivery is typically intricate and expensive, demanding careful planning and impeccable execution to facilitate timely and quality deliveries. Advances in autonomous technology have brought various alternatives, presenting a practical solution to these problems. The arrival of autonomous last mile delivery technology has ignited a revolutionary change in the way commodities are moved from distribution centers to the doorsteps of consumers.These cutting-edge systems utilize a combination of the latest technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated sensors to power self-driving trucks, drones, and even human-like robots to autonomously make last-mile deliveries. Without the need for human labor, autonomous last mile delivery has the potential to drastically increase efficiency and cost savings.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global autonomous last mile delivery market has been calculated to reach a value of US$ 106.27 billion by 2034.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 20.1% and hold 4% of the global market share by 2034.East Asia is projected to claim 9% share of the global market by 2034-end.The market for autonomous last mile delivery services in China is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 22.1 billion by 2034-end.Retail product delivery is projected to account for 9% market share by 2034.The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at 4% CAGR through 2034.“Autonomous last mile delivery services are transforming logistics with efficient and cost-effective solutions. With the integration of robotics and AI, they streamline processes, ensuring timely deliveries and enhancing customer satisfaction,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MarketKey players in the autonomous last mile delivery market are Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, Jd.Com, Amazon, Eliport, Robby Technologies, and Kiwicampus.Market DevelopmentsKey autonomous last mile delivery providers are Starship Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, Jd.Com, and Amazon.In 2023, Starship Technologies formed a strategic relationship with Co-op and Wakefield Council to provide the benefits of autonomous grocery delivery to Wakefield residents. This collaboration intends to provide residents with a simple and efficient way to acquire their groceries using Starship's autonomous robots.Waymo and Uber signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2023. Waymo, an Alphabet Inc. company, integrates its driverless vehicles into Uber's ride-hailing and food delivery network, according to the agreement. This agreement follows Waymo's recent expansion of its commercial driverless service to Phoenix and the San Francisco area.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the autonomous last mile delivery market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on platform (aerial delivery drones, ground delivery vehicles), solution (hardware, infrastructure, software), range (<20 kilometers, >20 kilometers, payload weight, < 5 kilograms, 5 to 10 kilograms, 10 kilograms), and application (logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharmacies, retail & food), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The last mile drone delivery market , valued at US$ 309.74 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a 25.4% CAGR, reaching US$ 2,978.3 million by 2033.The drone delivery service market , worth US$ 359.6 million in 2023, is expected to expand at a 24% CAGR, reaching US$ 3,090.5 million by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

