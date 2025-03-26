Bitget Wallet Adds Native Support for MegaETH Testnet, Unlocking High-Speed Layer 2 Ecosystem

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced native integration of the MegaETH testnet, an advanced EVM-compatible Layer 2 network. This move enables users to explore MegaETH's growing ecosystem directly within Bitget Wallet, ahead of upcoming incentive campaigns from both teams.

With this integration, users can now add the MegaETH testnet from the wallet's network list and access a dedicated DApp zone featuring MegaETH-based applications. Within this zone, users can claim test tokens, interact with smart contracts, and provide liquidity—offering a comprehensive onchain testing experience. The native support simplifies onboarding to MegaETH and aligns with Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to support emerging Layer 2 infrastructures through a seamless, multichain user experience.

MegaETH is a next-generation Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum, designed to enhance scalability and transaction speed. By reducing gas fees and increasing throughput, MegaETH aims to support high-frequency decentralized applications (DApps) across sectors like DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi. The collaboration with Bitget Wallet is expected to drive early user adoption, stimulate developer engagement, and foster the growth of MegaETH's ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet remains committed to supporting more promising Layer 2 solutions and providing users with secure, multi-chain access to innovative blockchain technologies. "Integrating MegaETH allows our users to experience the future of high-performance Layer 2 solutions effortlessly," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower users with seamless access to the evolving Web3 landscape."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

