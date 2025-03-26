AI in Supply Chain Management Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 22.7 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in supply chain management market is projected to witness a growth rate of 30.3% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 22.7 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global AI in supply chain management market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 22.7 Growth (CAGR) 30.3% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the AI in Supply Chain Management Market:

The global AI in supply chain management market is segmented based on offering type, technology type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on offering type - The AI in the supply chain management market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software is expected to maintain its indisputable lead and is likely to grow at the fastest rate for the AI in supply chain management market during the forecast period. Software solutions can be customized to various supply chain functions, including demand forecasting, inventory management, transportation optimization, and quality control. The software can easily scale up or down to meet changing business needs, making it a flexible and cost-effective solution. AI software offers powerful analytics and insights critical for optimizing supply chain operations. Predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and machine learning algorithms aid organizations in making data-driven decisions, improving forecasting, and enhancing operational efficiency.



Based on the technology type – The market is segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), context-aware computing, and computer vision. Machine learning's adaptability, maturity, and data-driven approach establish it as the leading technology of the market. ML is inherently data-driven, making it well-suited for supply chain applications, which depend on large amounts of data to make informed decisions. ML can be scaled to handle large datasets and complex models, ensuring that it can meet the needs of even the largest businesses. NLP's ability to automate, analyze, and enhance textual data processing is driving its rapid growth in the AI supply chain management market. NLP-powered chatbots provide automated customer support by answering questions and resolving issues.



Based on the application type - The market is segmented into fleet management, supply chain planning, warehouse management, virtual assistant, risk management, freight brokerage, and others. Supply chain planning is expected to remain the forerunner of the market throughout the forecast period. Supply chain planning deals with the major challenges of supply chain management, including demand variability, complexity, cost efficiency, risk management, and customer expectations. AI algorithms can analyze data to predict future demand, helping businesses optimize inventory and production planning. Supply chain planning is projected to experience rapid growth due to increasing complexity in global trade and the necessity for efficient, resilient supply chains to fulfill evolving customer demands and mitigate risks.



Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer-packaged goods, food & beverages, and others. Manufacturing is projected to remain the dominant, whereas retail is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user of the market during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry is at the forefront of accepting Industry 4.0 initiatives, which highlight the use of AI, IoT, and automation to develop smart factories. These technologies improve productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, leading to increased AI adoption in supply chain management. Manufacturing creates large amounts of data, which AI can use to spot trends, optimize processes, and improve decision-making. The retail industry is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to factors such as the rapid expansion of e-commerce, evolving consumer preferences, the necessity for real-time inventory management, and the digital transformation of the retail industry.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for AI in supply chain management, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region's significant share can be attributed to the presence of developed economies that prioritize enhancing existing supply chain solutions.

Additionally, key players in the industry, such as Microsoft Corporation, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., and IBM Corporation, contributed to this share

Likewise, Asia-Pacific’s rapid economic growth, e-commerce expansion, large consumer market, increased adoption of advanced technologies, complex supply chains, and the need for cost optimization, resilience, and sustainability are the key reasons behind the region’s fastest growth. Increasing adoption of deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies for applications in automotive, retail, and manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region.



AI in Supply Chain Management Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for automation, real-time data analytics, cost reduction, and efficiency optimization.

Rising e-commerce activities, advancements in machine learning, IoT integration, and the need for predictive analytics further fuel market growth, enhancing decision-making and supply chain resilience.



Top Companies in the AI in Supply Chain Management Market:

The market is consolidated with the presence of a few players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product & service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the AI in Supply Chain Management Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



