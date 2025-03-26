Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,948 in the last 365 days.

Türkiye: 11 journalists detained in dawn raids 

The union is urging the immediate release of journalists detained across cities by Turkish police.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the crackdown on journalism in Türkiye.

On 24 March, journalists had their homes raided and were subsequently detained, in action related to their reporting of protests in support of Ekrem İmamoğlu, Istanbul mayor and opposition presidential candidate. İmamoğlu was charged with corruption a day prior, on 23 March. 

Yasin Akgül (AFP), Ali Onur Tosun (Now TV News), Bülent Kılıç (freelance journalist), Zeynep Kuray, Kurtuluş Arı (İBB, İstanbul Municipality), Hayri Tunç, Gökhan Kam and Barış İnce were among journalists detained. In İzmir, Murat Kocabaş, photojournalist, was taken into custody at his home by officers from the Anti-Terrorism Branch (TEM). 

Journalist Zişan Gür was also detained while reporting from a protest site on 23 March. The IFJ  reports Yağız Barut was also held by authorities.  

The NUJ strongly condemns the attacks against journalists across Turkey, including those involving the use of rubber bullets. 

An order from Turkish authorities has urged the social media platform X, to block over 700 accounts including the Turkish-language account of Bianet, an independent online media outlet. 

On 25 March, arrest warrants for seven Turkish journalists were issued by a court. Journalists Yasin Akgül (AFP), Ali Onur Tosun (Now TV News), Bülent Kılıç (freelance), Zeynep Kuray, Kurtuluş Arı (İBB), Hayri Tunç and Gökhan Kam had all been detained in recent days. 

Dominique Pradalie, IFJ president, said:

“This brutal crackdown on journalists is an outrageous attack on press freedom and democracy. We demand the immediate release of our detained colleagues and call on Turkish authorities to end this blatant assault on independent journalism. The world is watching."

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Türkiye: 11 journalists detained in dawn raids 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more