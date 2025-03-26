BTCC Exchange Enhances VIP Program to Empower High-Volume Traders Worldwide

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, is thrilled to announce a significant revamp of its VIP program, specifically designed to cater to high-volume traders among its 6.8 million users globally. This initiative highlights BTCC’s continued commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience through increased efficiency, exclusive rewards, and personalized support.

Founded in 2011, BTCC has been a trusted name in crypto, offering reliable and user-friendly trading services across the globe. The newly enhanced VIP program ushers in a new era of perks, prestige, and personalization for elite traders seeking more than just competitive fees.

The revamped VIP program introduces several exciting features:

Competitive Trading Fees : VIP futures trading fees have been reduced to an industry-leading rate of as low as 0.007%.

: VIPs enjoy round-the-clock access to dedicated account managers for tailored trading assistance. Community Prestige: Users receive a custom VIP badge that reflects their status within the BTCC community.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this revamped VIP program, which truly puts our users at the heart of everything we do,” expressed Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. “This revamped program is all about empowering high-volume traders. With tailored services, competitive fees, and exclusive rewards, we are dedicated to providing the tools and support that our most active users need to thrive in the fast-paced crypto market.”

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 6.8 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

