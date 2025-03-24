Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC office in Gaza damaged, civilians and humanitarian workers must be protected

The escalation of hostilities in Gaza over the past week has had significant humanitarian impacts, with hundreds of civilians killed, some of whom remain buried under rubble while others have been left behind unable to be rescued. New evacuation orders and intense hostilities are causing people to flee without a clear sense of areas that are safe, and many people have nowhere else to go. Many have been forced to leave behind their tents and belongings. In addition, there are dwindling supplies of food and safe water. Medical facilities, including the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, are now also responding to mass casualty incidents.

The resumption of hostilities and violence is causing a loss of hope on all sides.

Yesterday, contact was lost with emergency medical technicians from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Last week, humanitarian workers in Gaza were killed and injured.

International humanitarian law affords special protection to humanitarian relief and medical personnel, medical facilities, and objects used for humanitarian relief operations. They must be respected and protected in all circumstances to ensure the continuity of care. They must never be attacked. The parties must do their utmost to ensure their safety by providing clear and strict instructions to weapon bearers.

