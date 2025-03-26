Texas Trial Attorney and Philanthropist Thomas J. Henry Proudly Sponsors ABC Kite Festival 2025

Thomas J Henry Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry, nationally recognized for his commitment to personal injury clients and their communities, is excited to announce his sponsorship for the upcoming ABC Kite Festival in Austin, Texas. The highly anticipated event will take place on April 5th, 2025 at Zilker Park, bringing the Austin community together for a day of family-friendly fun, colorful kites, and entertainment.Having been a proud sponsor of the ABC Kite Festival for several years, Thomas J. Henry is excited to be part of this beloved Austin tradition once again, reaffirming his commitment to community involvement and local events that bring people together. The ABC Kite Festival, one of Austin’s oldest traditions, features a spectacular display of creativity as thousands of kites take to the sky in a vibrant celebration of the Spring season. From kite contests to live music and interactive activities, the festival offers something for everyone in the family.As part of its sponsorship, Thomas J. Henry Law will have a booth at the event where attendees can receive free branded items, learn more about the firm’s services, and interact with the team. The firm’s ongoing involvement in the festival highlights its dedication to fostering connections and creating a positive impact within the Austin community.Additionally, Thomas J. Henry Law is hosting an exciting social media giveaway with a chance to win a trip to Greece. Stay tuned on the firm’s social media platforms for details on how to enter this amazing giveaway!The ABC Kite Festival is one of the largest free kite festivals in the country, attracting thousands of visitors each year. It provides an opportunity for people of all ages to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the beauty of kite flying, all while experiencing the best of Austin’s outdoor culture.For more information about the ABC Kite Festival, please visit www.abckitefest.org About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is a nationally recognized personal injury firm, handling all types of accident claims and representing clients in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases nationwide as one of the largest law firms in Texas.With a 30-year history of success and tremendous growth in the past five years, the firm has expanded to five cities in Texas and now employs hundreds of professionals in a number of capacities – from intake specialists to senior attorneys. Focusing on delivering exceptional client outcomes, the firm is known for its collaborative environment, innovative approach, and commitment to the professional growth of its attorneys.Other Philanthropic Initiatives• Thomas J. Henry will be sending one lucky winner and three guests on a dream vacation to Greece, Europe.• Cash giveaway event starting in April 2025. Further details to follow.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.I: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.