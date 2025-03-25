Federman & Sherwood Investigates Cross Valley FCU for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Cross Valley Federal Credit Union (“Cross Valley FCU”) for data breach. On March 24, 2025, Cross Valley FCU filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Maine. Cross Valley FCU experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on December 4, 2024. Cross Valley FCU immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Cross Valley FCU network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 13, 2025, Cross Valley FCU began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Address

Social Security Number

Other sensitive information

Based in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Cross Valley FCU is a not-for-profit financial institution that is member-owned.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

