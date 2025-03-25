LVGEA Expands Team with Four New Hires, Including Rena Yang, VP of Marketing and Sales

Nicole Moffitt, Clarissa Castillo, and Rachel Johnson join Rena Yang, bringing diverse expertise in marketing, economic development, data analysis, and finance to support LVGEA’s mission of regional growth and diversification

Las Vegas, NV, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) welcomes award-winning executive Rena Yang as the new Vice President of Marketing and Sales. With over 15 years of marketing experience driving growth and shaping strategic direction for leading organizations across a range of industries, including real estate, finance, fintech, entertainment, and hospitality, Yang has earned a strong reputation for executing successful results-driven marketing campaigns.

"I am pleased to join the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and contribute to its mission of driving strategic economic development and diversification in the region,” said Yang. “As Las Vegas continues to experience significant growth, I am committed to advancing initiatives that will strengthen the local economy, attract innovative industries, and create long-term opportunities for sustainable business growth."

With extensive experience working alongside global private equity firms and developers on high-profile real estate ventures, Yang is highly regarded for her ability to provide strategic insights that boost brand visibility, expand market share, and generate substantial revenue growth.

“Rena’s proven leadership in creating impactful marketing strategies and scaling high-growth organizations will be a tremendous asset,” said Betsy Fretwell, interim CEO of LVGEA. “Her creative mindset and deep industry expertise will help us champion Las Vegas’ position as a global business hub.”

The LVGEA has also welcomed three additional members to its team this month:

Nicole Moffitt joins the team as an Economic Development Coordinator. Nicole will support the business development team’s attraction, retention, and expansion efforts by assisting with economic research, stakeholder engagement, project coordination, and administrative support.

Clarissa Castillo is LVGEA’s new Director of Data Analysis & Business Development. In this role, Castillo will be leading economic, research, data analytics, and business intelligence to support economic growth and business expansion to the region.

Rachel Johnson will lead financial management and strategy as LVGEA’s Controller providing critical reporting and strategic insights and overseeing finance-related projects essential to LVGEA’s mission.

The LVGEA empowers companies to make informed relocation or expansion decisions. Collectively, this group identifies key target industry verticals, maps out regional economic development goals, and executes diversification initiatives. To learn more about the LVGEA team, click here.

###

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024-2025. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

LVGEA Team Headshots

