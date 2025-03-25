Novacrest Introduces Structured, Risk-Managed Real Estate Investment Fund for Passive Investors

Kissimmee, FL, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacrest, a diversified real estate investment firm, has announced the launch of its structured real estate investment fund, designed to provide secure, high-yield passive income opportunities. This fund offers accredited investors a simplified way to benefit from real estate without direct involvement in property management, leveraging a risk-managed approach across various investment vehicles.

With increasing demand for alternative investments, Novacrest’s model offers a compelling option for those seeking consistent returns while minimizing traditional real estate investment complexities. By diversifying capital into fix-and-flip properties, structured real estate notes, and development projects, the fund optimizes growth and wealth preservation.



A Smarter Approach to Passive Real Estate Investing



Traditional real estate investment often requires hands-on management, market expertise, and significant time commitments. Novacrest’s structured investment model removes these barriers, allowing investors to participate in high-performing real estate markets without active involvement.

Key advantages of Novacrest’s real estate investment fund include:

Diverse Investment Vehicles – Capital is allocated across fix-and-flip projects, land development, and structured real estate notes, balancing risk and reward.

Risk-Managed Strategy – Investments are backed by data-driven market analysis, ensuring capital is deployed in high-performing real estate markets.

Tax-Advantaged Returns – Structured investments offer potential tax-free growth, making them attractive alternatives to traditional real estate income.

Complete Investor Transparency – Monthly performance reports, a secure investor dashboard, and clear insights into fund allocations.

100% Passive Investment – Investors benefit from real estate appreciation and profits without dealing with tenants, property maintenance, or legal complexities.

"We created Novacrest’s real estate investment fund to give investors a smarter, more secure way to build wealth through real estate,” said Kiani Kharfan, CEO of Novacrest. "By combining risk management with strategic asset allocation, we make real estate investing truly passive while delivering strong returns."



The Advantage of Florida’s Real Estate Market



Florida remains one of the most lucrative real estate markets in the U.S., with house flipping and structured real estate investments generating high returns. Recent industry data highlights:

28.7% average ROI on house flipping in Q2 2024, with an average gross profit of $70,250 per flip. (Source: Fool.com)

141.5% ROI on flipped properties in Ocala, positioning Florida as a prime market for investment. (Source: Fool.com)

Strong profit margins in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a real estate investment hotspot.

Novacrest leverages real-time market analytics to identify high-potential opportunities, ensuring optimal investment performance.



Structured Investments vs. Traditional REITs



Unlike publicly traded REITs, Novacrest’s private investment fund offers greater control, lower volatility, and direct exposure to real estate-backed assets. By structuring investments across multiple property types, the firm delivers higher, more predictable returns compared to market-dependent REITs.



Why Investors Are Turning to Novacrest



With a focus on wealth preservation and strategic growth, Novacrest has positioned itself as a leading alternative investment platform. Investors are drawn to:

Higher returns than traditional REITs

Asset-backed security

Predictable, structured income streams

Elimination of property management responsibilities

Access to exclusive real estate markets

"Passive investors deserve a secure, high-yield investment vehicle that works for them," added Kharfan. "We built Novacrest to be that solution—delivering structured real estate growth without the hassle of direct ownership."



How to Get Started



Novacrest’s real estate investment fund is exclusively available to accredited investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with risk-managed real estate assets. To learn more, visit: Novacrest.



About Novacrest



Novacrest is a multi-industry investment firm specializing in real estate development, flipping, structured real estate investments, carbon credits, data centers, and capital raising. The company offers alternative investment opportunities tailored for accredited investors seeking secure, high-yield wealth-building strategies.

Disclaimer: The expert opinions presented in this PR/Story are based on the extensive experience and knowledge of the source company. These views do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the news distribution company and its distribution partners. There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. The news distribution company and its distribution partners do not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information shared by the guest. Viewers are encouraged to consult with their own experts or conduct their own research when making decisions related to topics of this nature. The source company is the one issuing this release. Please contact them directly for further information.

Media Contact Company Name: Novacrest Contact Person: Kiani Kharfan Email: info@Novacrest.co Country: United States Website: http://novacrest.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.