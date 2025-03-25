Federman & Sherwood Investigates Lafayette Federal Credit Union for Data Breach

Submit Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Lafayette Federal Credit Union with respect to their recent data breach. Lafayette Federal Credit Union recently learned that an unknown, unauthorized third party gained access to one LFCU employee email account. Upon discovering the incident, LFCU promptly secured the email account and began an internal investigation. A forensic security firm was engaged to investigate and confirm the security of its email systems. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed the email account for a brief period on September 16, 2024, and may have acquired the information contained in the account. The following information was accessed: name and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


