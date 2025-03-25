Dan Shapiro | 'Taking the Edge Off the Middle East' Ep. 9

In this episode, Brian is joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East. They discuss the Trump administration’s early approach to the region in its second term, including its handling of Iran, Gaza, and regional normalization efforts. Drawing on his decades of experience across the NSC, State Department, and Pentagon, Dan shares his candid assessments of what’s working, what’s not, and what’s still unsettled. He also reflects on his own career path and what young people interested in U.S. foreign policy can learn from decades of peacemaking efforts.

