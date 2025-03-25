Sheridan, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Morning Magic by Brighter A.M. has quickly gained popularity among biohackers and performance optimizers, emerging as a standout product in the rapidly expanding nootropics market projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2026. Since its introduction, the company has reported a 340% increase in recurring customers, with particularly strong adoption among tech professionals, entrepreneurs, and competitive knowledge workers.

The rising popularity of Morning Magic nootropic drink mix coincides with growing consumer interest in optimizing cognitive function through nutrition. According to market research firm Cognitive Trends Analytics, consumer spending on nootropic products has increased 78% over the past two years, with particular emphasis on formulas that offer comprehensive support rather than single-ingredient solutions.

Morning Magic distinguishes itself through its comprehensive approach to cognitive nutrition, featuring 11 carefully selected ingredients known for their potential cognitive benefits. The formula includes Alpha-GPC, Lion's Mane Mushroom, L-Tyrosine, and KSM-66 Ashwagandha – ingredients that have gained attention in the biohacking community for their roles in supporting various aspects of mental performance.

"What's driving Morning Magic's rapid adoption is our commitment to creating a complete formula rather than relying on caffeine alone," said David Longacre, founder and CEO of Brighter A.M. "Biohackers are sophisticated consumers who research ingredients thoroughly. They've responded enthusiastically to our transparent approach and comprehensive formulation."

The product's rising popularity reflects the growing mainstream acceptance of biohacking – the practice of making strategic changes to nutrition, lifestyle, and supplementation to optimize human performance. An estimated 5 million serious practitioners in North America now actively track their cognitive performance and seek evidence-based solutions for mental clarity, focus, and productivity, with the movement expanding by approximately 28% annually according to industry analysts.

Tim Chang, a venture capitalist and prominent biohacking enthusiast, has incorporated Morning Magic into his daily routine: "I've experimented with dozens of nootropic formulations and track my performance carefully. Morning Magic has become a consistent part of my morning protocol because it delivers the smooth focus and mental clarity I need without the jitters or crash I've experienced with other products."

Morning Magic as gained particular traction in technology hubs like San Francisco, Austin, and New York, where competitive professionals are continually seeking edges in cognitive performance. Many users report integrating the product into comprehensive morning routines alongside practices like meditation, cold exposure, and intermittent fasting – all strategies popular in the biohacking community for optimizing brain function.

Brighter A.M. has responded to growing demand by establishing an extensive online community where users share experiences and cognitive optimization strategies. Morning Magic's Discord server has attracted over 15,000 members discussing nootropic stacks, productivity techniques, and performance optimization protocols. The company also hosts weekly webinars featuring conversations with cognitive enhancement experts and community members who share their experiences and best practices.

"The conversations happening in our community reflect a sophisticated understanding of cognitive enhancement," noted David Longacre. "Our users are tracking their performance, sharing protocols, and helping each other optimize their cognitive function in ways that go far beyond simply consuming our product."

Morning Magic is formulated with an emphasis on clean ingredients, containing zero added sugars, artificial flavors, or synthetic additives. The premium nootropic drink mix comes in a refreshing Grapefruit Guava flavor that has received praise for its pleasant taste compared to the often medicinal flavors common in the nootropic category.

For more information about Morning Magic and Brighter A.M., visit brighteram.com.

About Brighter A.M.

Brighter A.M. is a cognitive nutrition company creating products that help people unlock their mental potential. Founded in 2024 with a mission to provide effective solutions for cognitive support, the company develops innovative formulas using carefully selected ingredients. Brighter A.M. is committed to transparency, quality, and helping customers achieve peak mental performance through clean, effective nutrition.

Media Contact:

David Longacre

Brighter A.M.

Email: david@brighteram.com

###

For more information about Brighter A.M., contact the company here:



Brighter A.M.

David Longacre

(833) 408-1640

david@brighteram.com

30 N Gould St # 44271

Sheridan, WY 82801

David Longacre

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.