Flasher High School and North Border Walhalla High School Visit Court

Both Flasher High School and North Border Walahalla High School visited the court on March 25th.

Ms. Stacy LaDuke, the Business Teacher at Flasher High School, brought her students to sit in on an oral argument and visit with supreme court law clerks.

Mr. Clint Huber led students from North Border Walhalla High School to visit the court and also attended the presentation from the supreme court law clerks.

The law clerks explained the role of the law clerk, how opinions are researched and written, and the role of attorney-client privilege, among a number of topics.

Pictured above (L to R), state supreme court law clerks McKenna Weisenburger, Gabrielle Frawley, Taylor Schmidt, and Jack Blotsky visit with students.