Statement on Motion for Stay in Moe v. Yost

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding a motion filed today with the 10th District Court of Appeals in Moe v. Yost. The filing seeks to pause the court’s March 18 ruling as the state appeals to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“This fight is far from over – and until it is, there’s no sense in toggling the law on and off like a light switch. We urge the appeals court to clarify that the law remains in effect so there is no confusion as the case heads to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We look forward to proving once again that the legislature acted properly in enacting this constitutional law, which protects our children from irreversible medical decisions. I remain confident that the law will be upheld.”

The motion is available on the attorney general’s website.

