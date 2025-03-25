Submit Release
Rogers Communications 1Q25 Investment Community Teleconference April 23, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Reminder of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-639-5883 (1-844-282-4459 toll free for North America). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 412-317-0088 (1-855-669-9658 toll free for North America) and providing access code 9844000#.

Also, a reminder that Rogers Communications Inc. will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, as an in-person and online (hybrid) meeting, at 333 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario and online via webcast. Further details can be found at investors.rogers.com.

