DLNR News Release – DREDGING WORK AT MĀLA BOAT RAMP STARTS NEXT WEEK, March 25, 2025

DREDGING WORK AT MĀLA BOAT RAMP STARTS NEXT WEEK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 25, 2025

LAHAINA, Maui – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has awarded a contract to American Marine Corporation for dredging work to remove accumulated sediment at the Māla Boat Ramp and entrance channel, which will include temporary stockpiling and upland disposal/reuse of dredged material.

Dredging work is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2025, with an estimated completion date of late September 2025. The project cost is $1,061,000.

The boat ramp and entrance channel are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the project, but users should be aware that there may be intermittent interruptions. The contractor will work closely with users to ensure impacts are kept to a minimum.

“We recognize the importance Māla Ramp has to west Maui users, especially with Lahaina Harbor closed for rebuilding, and we want to thank the users for their patience while DOBOR worked on funding and regulatory approvals to get this project started,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR Administrator. “We also want to thank the legislature for providing the funding and the Governor for working quickly to release the funding.”

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Māla Wharf (April 9, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/5kmsyea6br3qgqgcgr62n/mala_wharf-_april_9-_2024-1080p.mp4?rlkey=w84ch0nhp64ws23o6f146844y&st=84564f90&dl=0

HD Video – Māla Wharf (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/2b2nvvrhqqi7to5u9e614/mala_wharf-_sept._26-_2023-1080p.mp4?rlkey=vn70vkqcoc0eixxum7qdah34r&st=58gy5j7n&dl=0

Photographs – Māla Wharf, Maui (April 9, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mygdf9v138do1vrt26gf5/AAuUvnbvQ4ycHfFRK8xUWYI?rlkey=7yz5mg2eui36yvrbefkg8e2kc&st=0jdaoam1&dl=0

Photographs – Māla Wharf, Maui (Sept. 26, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/dedgvltgjwlk70m6qrbrn/AEbgRTbkzB6r2e0UISUp8c8?rlkey=wnfreuernlnisfx8r4auxhv2d&st=x7nyfji5&dl=0

