Weatherford Releases 2024 Digital Annual Update

HOUSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced the release of its 2024 Annual Update. The interactive and fully digital report shares the Company’s financial results and highlights new technology innovations, achievements, and progress in our strategic focus areas to create long-term value for employees, customers, and shareholders.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 has been a year of significant milestones for Weatherford, as we set new records in operational performance and strengthened our position as an industry leader. Our strategic acquisitions, relentless focus on innovation, and commitment to safety and quality have laid the foundation for continued growth and success in the years ahead.”

Visit our 2024 Annual Update at weatherfordannualupdate.com.

