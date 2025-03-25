Bombardier Defense Announces Order of Two Challenger 650 Aircraft Destined for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in Australia

Principle Finance, a renowned provider of customised operating lease for aircraft in Australia, placed an order for 2 Challenger 650 aircraft.

Purchase was confirmed during a signing ceremony at the opening of the Avalon Australian International Airshow in Australia.

Through this agreement, Bombardier Defense continues to expand its presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.





AVALON, Australia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense is pleased to announce that Principle Finance, a renowned provider of customised operating lease for aircraft in Australia, has acquired two Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft destined for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions in Australia. The delivery of both aircraft is planned for 2026.

“This purchase represents a major milestone for Bombardier Defense, increasing our presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. Our aircraft are the platform of choice not only due to their reach, persistence and performance, but also due to the large accessibility of our services and support ecosystem in the country,” says Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Bombardier Defense. “This represents an undeniable advantage and flexibility to operators.”

“We are excited to integrate the Bombardier Challenger 650 into our fleet, leveraging its exceptional performance and reliability, which will play a crucial role in our future operations. This platform allows us to enhance our surveillance reach and effectiveness, ensuring we stay ahead in the rapidly evolving defense landscape,” says Harrison Langrell, Managing Director of Principle Finance.

Bombardier’s high-performing Challenger 650 aircraft are appreciated for their outstanding short-field performance and proven reliability in the mid-sized jet category. The aircraft configured for business jet use can achieve an endurance of up to 11 hours, with a dispatch reliability of over 99.9% and an impressive range of 4,000 nm (7,408 km). Challenger 650 aircraft are also considered an ideal choice for ISR missions by flying higher, faster and farther than legacy airborne platforms ensuring the coverage of expansive territories, and offering performance comparable to large maritime patrol aircraft at fractions of their purchase and operating costs. This aircraft offers the right flexibility to complete missions in challenging environments, with an optimal payload capacity for customized mission specific equipment, a strategic advantage for next-generation solution development.

Bombardier’s Australian footprint has seen a considerable increase over the past few years. The company recently announced a new Line Maintenance Station (LMS) in Perth , bringing the total worldwide LMS presence to 10. The services and support ecosystem in the country began with the opening of the Melbourne Service Center in 2022, allowing the company to better serve the existing fleet in the region. In May of 2024, Bombardier Defense opened its first international office in Adelaide, Australia, to provide an enhanced level of service to its special mission customers in this important Asia-Pacific market.

On top of providing exceptional platforms, Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams available 24/7 worldwide. Bombardier Defense’s teams also have the ability to incorporate modifications tailored to the customers’ needs with complete certification capabilities across the full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Bombardier brings decades of experience working with special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators to adapt its proven platform for critical operations worldwide.

To promote the expanding presence in the region, members of the Bombardier Defense and Bombardier Customer Services and Support teams are attending the Avalon Airshow and will be present at the Chalet #E22 in Avalon, Australia, until March 30th, 2025.

Bombardier, Bombardier Defense, Challenger and Challenger 650 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0776c097-d9ad-44c3-996e-dde3d86baf85

Official signing with Principle Finance at the Avalon Australian International Airshow, in Australia. From left to right : Michael Anckner, Vice President Worldwide Pre-owned, Fleet, Defense, & Latin America, Bombardier Defense, Harrison Langrell, Managing Director, Principle Finance and Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & BBD Defense.

